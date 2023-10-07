'Indian Muslims never supported violence': IAS officer on Israel-Palestine conflict

Amid social media debate over the support of Indian Muslims to Palestine in the fresh escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict on Saturday, Muslim IAS officer Shah Faesal said humanity is above religion and as terrorism did not help anyone ever, it won't help Palestine either. "Indian Muslims have never supported the escalation of violence in Middle East. The horrifying visuals of innocent Israelis killed by Hamas today break everyone's heart. terrorism has not helped anyone and it won't help Palestinians also," the celebrated bureaucrat posted on X. His opinion was in connection with a post which said Indian Muslims stand unequivocally with Palestine as they are protecting their homeland from 'Israeli monsters'. Read | ‘We stand ready’: Joe Biden's support for Israel amid attack and a warning IAS officer Shah Faesal commented on the social media debate over Indian Muslims supporting Palestine. (Reuters file photo)

India condemned the terrorist attack in Israel which caught the country by surprise as Hamas terrorists fired thousands of rockets killing at least 70 people and injuring hundreds. The unprecedented attack triggered retaliation from the Israeli side and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war in which Israel's enemies will have to pay a very heavy price. India being Israel's strategic partner condemned the attack as PM Modi said India stands in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour. The United States, the UK too condemned the terrorist attack. Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iran appeared to back Hamas in the conflict. Pakistan and Afghanistan too showed support to Palestine and called for cessation of hostilities.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a threat told the fellow Arab countries that Israel cannot provide them with any protection as Hamas now intends to expand the battle in Gaza to West Bank and Jerusalem.

After the attack, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted: "Praying that peace prevails in the occupied territories of Palestine."

Palestine foreign affairs ministry in its statement defended the Hamas attack and said it repeatedly warned against the "consequences of blocking the political horizon". "Israel's disavowal of the signed agreements and failure to adhere to international legitimacy resolutions led to the destruction of the peace process," it said.

