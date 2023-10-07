News / World News / Israel-Gaza conflict LIVE Updates: Palestine's Islamic Jihad joins Hamas in surprise attack
Live

Israel-Gaza conflict LIVE Updates: Palestine's Islamic Jihad joins Hamas in surprise attack

Oct 07, 2023 12:20 PM IST
OPEN APP

Israel-Gaza conflict LIVE updates: Israel waged strikes in the Gaza Strip on Saturday after the Hamas militant group announced a new operation against Israel.

Israel-Gaza conflict LIVE updates: The Israeli military waged airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, after the Hamas militant group announced a new operation against Israel – what appeared to be an unprecedented infiltration into southern towns. The incident set off air raid sirens across the country, with Israel ordering residents to remain indoors as reports of various but unconfirmed injuries emerged.

A building is ablaze following rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel October 7, 2023.
A building is ablaze following rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel October 7, 2023.(REUTERS)

The infiltration took place as militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel. Earlier, the leader of Hamas' military wing said that over 5,000 rockets were fired into Israel, declaring it had started “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” against Israeli occupation.

The launches came after weeks of heightened tensions along Israel's volatile border with Gaza, and heavy fighting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas, an Islamic militant group that opposes Israel, seized control of the territory in 2007. The bitter enemies have fought four wars since then.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 07, 2023 12:19 PM IST

    Israel-Gaza conflict: What we know so far

    The Islamist movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday that combined gunmen crossing the border with a heavy barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip.

    Here's what we know so far:

    • Hamas' military said it launched over 5,000 rockets into Israel, declaring it had started “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” against Israeli occupation.
    • Multiple casualties are feared in the wake of the attack while Israel ordered its residents to remain orders.
    • Palestinian media also reported that a number of Israelis had been taken captive by fighters.
    • Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called an emergency meeting of security officials.
    • The Israeli military said its forces were operating inside Gaza but gave no details.
  • Oct 07, 2023 12:13 PM IST

    Israel-Gaza conflict: Israel town mayor says at least four dead due rocket strikes

    Israel-Gaza conflict LIVE updates:Abd al-Aziz Nassara, the mayor of Kuseife, reported to the Kan public broadcaster that the town has suffered a tragic toll, with at least four fatalities and numerous others injured due to multiple rocket strikes, the Times of Israel reported.

    Kuseife, situated approximately 65 kilometers away from the Gaza Strip, is a Bedouin community in southern Israel.

    On Saturday, the Islamist group Hamas initiated a major offensive against Israel, marking one of the most significant attacks in years. This surprise assault involved both armed infiltrations across the border and a substantial rocket barrage originating from the Gaza Strip.

  • Oct 07, 2023 12:07 PM IST

    Dozens of Hamas infiltrate southern Israel; Country declares ‘war readiness’

    Israel-Gaza conflict LIVE updates: Israel declared a state of alert for war Saturday as dozens of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip struck the country and militants infiltrated southern towns in an unprecedented move. Israel sent warplanes to strike back. Hamas said it had launched a major operation against Israel.

    • Sirens and booms were heard across the region on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah and the military told southern residents to stay near bomb shelters.
    • Gunfights broke out between Israeli troops and Gaza infiltrators who went in on motorcycles and para-gliders. An Israeli woman in her sixties was killed.
    • Videos were circulating on social media from Gaza of militants dragging the bodies of several Israeli soldiers into the streets in celebration.
    • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an urgent meeting of security officials and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved a wide call-up of reserves.
  • Oct 07, 2023 12:04 PM IST

    Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon says 'Israel will prevail' amid conflict with Hamas

    Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon tweets, “Israel is under a combined attack from Gaza during the Jewish holiday. Both by rockets and ground infiltration of Hamas terrorists. The situation is not simple but Israel will prevail.”

  • Oct 07, 2023 12:00 PM IST

    At least one dead after Hamas launches surprises attack on Israel

    Barrages of rockets were fired from the blockaded Gaza Strip on Saturday, killing at least one person in Israel, an AFP journalist and medics said.

    • Rockets streamed across the sky repeatedly after the first launches from multiple locations across Gaza at 06:30 am (0330 GMT), the AFP journalist reported.
    • The Israeli army warned of sirens across the country's south and central areas, urging the public to stay near bomb shelters.
    • An AFP journalist in Jerusalem saw rockets being intercepted, moments after sirens blared across the city.
    • The armed wing of Palestinian group Hamas said it was behind the fire, claiming its militants had launched more than 5,000 rockets.
  • Oct 07, 2023 11:56 AM IST

    Israel-Gaza conflict: Palestinian Islamic Jihad says it has joined Hamas in attack

    Israel-Gaza conflict LIVE updates: Hours after massive surprise attack on Israel, Palestinian Islamic Jihad said Saturday its fighters have joined Hamas in the attack.

    The Islamist movement Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday in a surprise assault that combined gunmen crossing the border with a heavy barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip.

    Saturday's incident was the most serious since Israel and Hamas fought a 10-day war in 2021, with Israeli media reporting gunbattles between bands of Palestinian fighters and security forces in towns in southern Israel.

  • Oct 07, 2023 11:52 AM IST

    Israel-Gaza conflict: Smoke rises in southern Israel after Hamas attack | Photo

    Smoke rises after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The rockets were fired as Hamas announced a new operation against Israel. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) (AP)
    Smoke rises after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The rockets were fired as Hamas announced a new operation against Israel. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) (AP)
  • Oct 07, 2023 11:48 AM IST

    Israel-Gaza conflict: A brief history of tensions

    Israel-Gaza conflict LIVE updates: Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas, an Islamic militant group that opposes Israel, seized control of the territory in 2007. The bitter enemies have fought four wars since then. There have also been numerous rounds of smaller fighting between Israel and Hamas and other smaller militant groups based in Gaza.

    • The blockade, which restricts the movement of people and goods in and out of Gaza, has devastated the territory's economy.
    • Israel says the blockade is needed to keep militant groups from building up their arsenals. The Palestinians say the closure amounts to collective punishment.
    • The rocket fire comes during a period of heavy fighting in the West Bank, where nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military raids this year.
    • Israel says the raids are aimed at militants, but stone-throwing protesters and people uninvolved in the violence have also been killed. Palestinian attacks on Israeli targets have killed over 30 people.
    • The tensions have also spread to Gaza, where Hamas-linked activists held violent demonstrations along the Israeli border in recent weeks. Those demonstrations were halted in late September after international mediation.
  • Oct 07, 2023 11:44 AM IST

    Palestine's Hamas enter Israel, claims to have taken soldiers hostage: Top updates

    Israel-Gaza conflict LIVE updates: The Israeli military on Saturday said that Palestinian militants, Hamas, have infiltrated into Israel through the Gaza strip. The Israel Defense Forces said barrages of rockets were also fired from the blockaded Gaza Strip, killing at least one person in Israel. Rockets streamed across the sky repeatedly after the first launches from multiple locations across Gaza.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel palestine

'Greatest battle to end last occupation on earth': Hamas on Israel attack

world news
Published on Oct 07, 2023 12:13 PM IST

Mohammad Deif said his outfit launched 5000 rockets into the country.

Smoke rises after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP)
ByHT News Desk

Israel-Gaza conflict LIVE: Palestine's Islamic Jihad joins Hamas in attack

Israel-Gaza conflict LIVE updates: Israel waged strikes in the Gaza Strip on Saturday after the Hamas militant group announced a new operation against Israel.

live A building is ablaze following rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel October 7, 2023.(REUTERS)
world news
Updated on Oct 07, 2023 12:20 PM IST
ByNisha Anand

Hamas pummels Israel with 5000 rockets, fighters storm cities: Updates

Several videos went viral on social media Palestinian gunmen were seen opening a fire on a police van in Israel's Sderot.

A view of the debris in the aftermath of rocket barrages that were launched from Gaza, in Ashkelon, Israel. (Reuters)
world news
Updated on Oct 07, 2023 12:24 PM IST
BySanskriti Falor

'State of readiness for war' in Israel as Hamas launches Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

Millions of Israelis have been instructed to stay near bomb shelters in their homes and apartment buildings.

People react on the road, in the aftermath of rocket barrages that were launched from Gaza, in Ashkelon, Israel October 7, 2023.(REUTERS)
world news
Published on Oct 07, 2023 11:09 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Kidnapper's ex-girlfriend reveals motive behind kidnapping Charlotte Sena

Ex-girlfriend claims kidnapper targeted 9-year-old Charlotte Sena to claim a hefty ransom from grandfather's lawsuit.

Charlotte Sena, 9, who vanished during a camping trip in upstate New York. Authorities say that Sena has been found safe Monday, following a two day search. (Family photo via AP/NYPD)(AP/NYPD)
world news
Updated on Oct 07, 2023 10:17 AM IST
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

Palestinian militants launch dozen rockets into Israel; sirens heard in Tel Aviv

The sound of outgoing rockets whooshing through the air could be heard in Gaza and sirens could be heard as far away as Tel Aviv

Rockets are fired by Palestinian militants into Israel, in Gaza City October 7, 2023. (Reuters)
world news
Published on Oct 07, 2023 09:46 AM IST
AP |

US expels two Russian Embassy officials from Washington

Move came after Russia ousted two US diplomats for contacts with a former consular employee who had been accused of collecting sensitive information.

The unidentified Russian diplomats were given seven days to depart the US. (File)
world news
Published on Oct 07, 2023 07:44 AM IST
Bloomberg |

Meghan Markle smiles for a groupfie in Los Angeles before heading to NYC

Meghan Markle takes selfie with journalist and friends in LA before heading out to NYC for Mental Health Day event with Prince Harry.

FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)
world news
Updated on Oct 07, 2023 07:17 AM IST
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

Namira Salim becomes first Pakistani to travel to space aboard Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic competes in the "suborbital" space tourism sector with Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin, which has already sent 31 people into space.

Pakistani Adventurer Namira Salim.
world news
Published on Oct 07, 2023 06:41 AM IST
AFP | | Posted by Nisha Anand

Trump supporters need 'deprogramming,' says Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton suggests Trump supporters may require 'deprogramming' as if they were members of a cult. She also blames Trump for capitol attack

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton delivers remarks during the unveiling of her portrait, at the State Department in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2023. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno(REUTERS)
world news
Published on Oct 07, 2023 06:24 AM IST
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

UK reaffirms its position over India-Canada diplomatic tensions

Canada said it was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (via REUTERS)
world news
Published on Oct 07, 2023 03:54 AM IST
Reuters |

'Putin is bad doesn't mean Ukraine..': Ramaswamy slams Zelensky over funds

The Indian-American entrepreneur has slammed President Zelensky accusing Ukraine of having "abysmal record on corruption".

Vivek Ramaswamy and Volodymyr Zelensky(ANI)
world news
Updated on Oct 07, 2023 04:54 AM IST
ANI |

18 migrants killed, 29 injured after bus overturns in Mexico

Mexico's National Immigration Institute said the dead include two women and three children, and that 29 people were injured.

A bus carrying 55 migrants from Central America overturned on a rural highway in southern Mexico on Friday, leaving 17 dead and many others injured.(NYT)
world news
Published on Oct 07, 2023 01:25 AM IST
AP |

UN human rights body to investigate Russian attack on Ukraine that killed 52

The latest victim died overnight in hospital, the regional governor said, following an attack in which a missile slammed into a cafe and grocery store.

Emergency workers search for victims after a Russian air attack that damaged an apartment building in central Kharkiv, (AP)
world news
Updated on Oct 07, 2023 12:42 AM IST
Reuters |

Russia will 'again try to destroy' power grid: Ukraine's Zelensky

Ukraine late last month reported Russia targeting energy facilities throughout the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy(AFP)
world news
Published on Oct 07, 2023 12:14 AM IST
AFP |
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out