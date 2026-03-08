Edit Profile
    Indian national Jaskaran Singh arrested by US immigration in San Diego over 'criminal history'

    The Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) office in San Diego announced the arrest in a post on X.

    Updated on: Mar 08, 2026 9:44 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    An Indian national, identified as Jaskaran Singh, has been arrested by United States immigration authorities in San Diego due to his “criminal history”, which includes a hit-and-run case, an official statement on X said.

    The Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) office in San Diego announced the arrest in a post on X. (X/@EROSanDiego)
    “ICE San Diego arrested Jaskaran Singh a criminal alien from India with a final order of removal. Singh’s criminal history includes hit and run. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings,” it wrote on X.

    This comes a day after another Indian national, Jashanpreet Singh, was taken into custody by authorities in San Diego for his “criminal history which includes threatening a crime with intent to terrorise, assault with a deadly weapon, and driving under the influence (DUI)”, the ERO office said in a statement on X.

    Officials said Singh will stay in ICE custody as removal proceedings continue. These proceedings decide if a non-citizen will be deported from the US.

    More details awaited…

      HT News Desk

