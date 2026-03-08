Indian national Jaskaran Singh arrested by US immigration in San Diego over 'criminal history'
The Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) office in San Diego announced the arrest in a post on X.
An Indian national, identified as Jaskaran Singh, has been arrested by United States immigration authorities in San Diego due to his “criminal history”, which includes a hit-and-run case, an official statement on X said.
“ICE San Diego arrested Jaskaran Singh a criminal alien from India with a final order of removal. Singh’s criminal history includes hit and run. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings,” it wrote on X.
This comes a day after another Indian national, Jashanpreet Singh, was taken into custody by authorities in San Diego for his “criminal history which includes threatening a crime with intent to terrorise, assault with a deadly weapon, and driving under the influence (DUI)”, the ERO office said in a statement on X.
Officials said Singh will stay in ICE custody as removal proceedings continue. These proceedings decide if a non-citizen will be deported from the US.
More details awaited…
