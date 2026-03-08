Indian national Jaskaran Singh arrested by US immigration in San Diego over 'criminal history'

An Indian national, identified as Jaskaran Singh, has been arrested by United States immigration authorities in San Diego due to his “criminal history”, which includes a hit-and-run case, an official statement on X said. The Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) office in San Diego announced the arrest in a post on X. (X/@EROSanDiego)

“ICE San Diego arrested Jaskaran Singh a criminal alien from India with a final order of removal. Singh’s criminal history includes hit and run. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings,” it wrote on X.

This comes a day after another Indian national, Jashanpreet Singh, was taken into custody by authorities in San Diego for his “criminal history which includes threatening a crime with intent to terrorise, assault with a deadly weapon, and driving under the influence (DUI)”, the ERO office said in a statement on X.

Officials said Singh will stay in ICE custody as removal proceedings continue. These proceedings decide if a non-citizen will be deported from the US.

More details awaited…