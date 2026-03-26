Indian national killed by falling debris of intercepted missile in Abu Dhabi

An Indian national and a Pakistani were killed in Abu Dhabi, officials said on Thursday, due to falling debris from an intercepted ballistic missile. Abu Dhabi, part of the UAE, is among the countries that have come under fire as Iran targets those housing US military bases. (AFP File Photo)

“Injuries ranging from serious to moderate [have been] sustained by three individuals of Emirati, Jordanian and Indian nationality,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a post on X.

“The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information,” it added.

Further identity details of the victims were not known.

This takes the total number of Indians killed in the West Asia conflict so far to at least seven.

It was not immediately known where the missile involved in this incident was fired from. Abu Dhabi, part of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is among the countries that have come under fire as Iran targets those housing US military bases. Iran has said it is only retaliating against the attack that started on February 28.

Earlier on Thursday, the family of a 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, who was killed in a suspected missile attack in Riyadh, demanded compensation and a government job for his widow from the administration.

The mortal remains of Ravi Gopal were brought to his native Baghain village in Sitapur from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday with the assistance of the Ministry of External Affairs and the district administration. His last rites were conducted later in the evening.

Villagers in large numbers gathered to bid a final farewell to Gopal, who had been working as a driver in a plastic factory in the Saudi capital since last year. Gopal's last rites were performed by his elder brother Manmohan Dayal in the presence of family members and local officials.

He is survived by his wife, parents and a four-year-old son. His wife Ritu, remains inconsolable after the incident, family members said. Dayal told news agency PTI that the family is in dire need of financial assistance and has sought a government job for Gopal's wife to support their livelihood.

Local BJP MLA Asha Maurya has assured them of taking prompt steps to address their demands, he said.

Mahmudabad Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) B K Singh told reporters on Thursday that the family has sought compensation and a job.

"We are looking into the matter. The district administration is assisting the family with legal procedures as they await a response to their request for financial aid and government assistance," Singh said.

The officials said the administration is in touch with the bereaved family and is extending all possible support.