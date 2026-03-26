Middle East war news Live: Kuwait busts Hezbollah terror network, 6 arrested for planning Gulf leaders' assassination

Mar 26, 2026 8:02:18 AM IST

Middle East war news Live: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and condemned recent attacks on Qatar and other Gulf countries amid the ongoing war. “Spoke with my dear brother His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani this evening. We exchanged warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and prayers for peace, stability, and prosperity for our peoples and the Ummah,” Sharif said in a post on X.

“I reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the recent attacks against Qatar and other Gulf countries, extended heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity and support to Qatar in these challenging times,” he added.

“We agreed on the urgent need for advancing peace efforts, encourage de-escalation, and promote dialogue to restore regional peace and stability.”