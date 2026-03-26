Middle East war news Live: Kuwait busts Hezbollah terror network, 6 arrested for planning Gulf leaders' assassination
Middle East war Live: Meanwhile, several Gulf countries have demanded in a joint statement that Iraq act immediately to stop attacks from its territory by armed pro-Iran groups. Countries that signed the statement include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.
- 13 Mins agoPak PM speaks to Qatar Emir
- 34 Mins agoUAE intercepts 9 UAV's from Iran
- 55 Mins agoGulf countries issue Iraq demand
- 1 Hr 11 Mins agoUS says it hit 10,000 targets in Iran
- 1 Hr 16 Mins agoSix Hezbollah operatives held
Middle East war news Live: Six people allegedly linked to Hezbollah have been arrested in Kuwait as the authorities said that they had foiled a terror plot to assassinate leaders and senior officials in the Gulf state. The arrested include five Kuwaiti nationals and one person of foreign nationality, Kuwait's interior ministry said on Wednesday....Read More
Another 14 people outside the country were also part of the network that targeted state leaders and recruited people to assassinate them, the ministry said. These included five Kuwaitis, five others who recently had their Kuwaiti citizenship revoked, two Iranians and two Lebanese. In the recent weeks, this is third such case where suspects linked to Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese militia designated by the US as a terrorist organisation, have been arrested for plotting attacks in Kuwait.
Middle East war news Live: Pak PM speaks to Qatar Emir
Middle East war news Live: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and condemned recent attacks on Qatar and other Gulf countries amid the ongoing war. “Spoke with my dear brother His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani this evening. We exchanged warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and prayers for peace, stability, and prosperity for our peoples and the Ummah,” Sharif said in a post on X.
“I reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the recent attacks against Qatar and other Gulf countries, extended heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity and support to Qatar in these challenging times,” he added.
“We agreed on the urgent need for advancing peace efforts, encourage de-escalation, and promote dialogue to restore regional peace and stability.”
Middle East war news Live: UAE intercepts 9 UAV's from Iran
Middle East war news Live: The UAE air defence systems engaged 9 UAVs launched from Iran on Wednesday, said the country's defence ministry.
Middle East war news Live: Gulf countries issue Iraq demand
Middle East war news Live: Several Gulf countries, as well as Jordan, demanded in a joint statement that Iraq act immediately to stop attacks from its territory by armed pro-Iran groups. The statement was signed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.
Middle East war news Live: US says it hit 10,000 targets in Iran
Middle East war news Live: The US has said that it hit over 10,000 targets within Iran since the war began on February 28. Admiral Brad Cooper, the Central Command chief leading US forces in the Middle East, said that the US was on track to limit Iran's ability to project power outside its borders.
Middle East war news Live: Six Hezbollah operatives held
Middle East war news Live: Kuwait said on Wednesday that six operatives of Iran-backed Hezbollah were arrested as they were planning the assassination of Gulf leaders and senior officials.