Indian students in US take up ‘babysitting’ as part-time jobs become scarce: Report

Indian students in the US are turning to “babysitting” for Indian families as part-time job opportunities become scarce. Many are facing financial struggles and are finding it difficult to secure work to make ends meet, The Times of India reported. The presence of reputed FHEIs offshore campuses within the national territory will motivate Indian students to possess valuable certificates/diplomas/degrees at home. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)(HT_PRINT)

While US regulations allow students to take only on-campus jobs, many used to find off-campus part-time (often illegal) work to cover their expenses.

However, with such opportunities becoming increasingly scarce, many students are now turning to nearby jobs, like babysitting, to make ends meet. Although this option provides a safer work environment, the pay varies depending on location and demand.



HT cannot independently verify this information.

According to the Open Doors 2024 report quoted by TOI, there are approximately 39,000 Indian students in Texas, 20,000 in Illinois, 13,500 in Ohio, and 7,000 in Connecticut, with about 50 per cent being Telugu-speaking students.

Students said that in states like California, Texas, New Jersey, New York, and Illinois, where the Indian population is higher, they are paid less for babysitting due to the oversupply of workers.

How much are they earning?

Students from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other regions are now turning to the Indian community settled in the US to find a solution to their financial struggles.

Babysitting has become a preferred choice for many, especially girls, as it offers a safer work environment. the TOI report said pay typically ranges from $13 to $18 per hour, with some families even providing food, accommodation, or both.

"I babysit a six-year-old boy for about eight hours a day and get paid $13 an hour. I also get a meal for taking care of the boy," said a student from Hyderabad studying in Ohio, adding that it was much better than working at a local store or gas station.

Another Telugu student in Connecticut said her employer provides food and accommodation. "I have to take care of a two-and-a-half-year-old six days a week. For those six days, the girl's parents take care of food and accommodation. On Sundays, I stay in my friend's room," the 23-year-old told the website.

The student mentioned that she earns about $10 an hour but is happy to take the job because it covers her rent. On average, students in the US spend around $300 per month on rent.