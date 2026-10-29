Indian worker jailed in Dubai for 4 months, family says he was held for leaving job without notice

The family of a 23-year-old man from Jharkhand’s Palamu district is seeking his return from the UAE after his father told police that his son had been jailed for leaving his job without properly informing the company and paying an agent to return home.

His father, Lalan, said the family waited four months to report the matter as they were assured by Shashi that he would be released soon. (Representational/ Pixabay)

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The youth’s father, Lalan Paswan, a resident of Dadra village, said his son, Shashi Kumar Paswan, has been lodged in a jail in Dubai’s Al Rashidiya for the past four months.

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Lalan submitted an application at the Hussinabad police station on Monday, urging the Palamu district administration to bring his son back, Superintendent of Police Kapil Choudhary told news agency PTI.

He further claimed that his son wanted to return home to attend his sister’s wedding on June 26 and had paid a travel agent to arrange his return, but was subsequently trapped.

“My son went to Dubai in 2025 to work for a private company on a contract basis. The family had fixed his sister’s wedding for June 26, and Shashi wanted to attend it. He paid an agent to return home, but was trapped,” the aggrieved father said.

What police said

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police, Shashi is in jail for allegedly contacting an agent to arrange his return home and leaving his job without informing the company. He was also allegedly absent from work for seven consecutive days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police, Shashi is in jail for allegedly contacting an agent to arrange his return home and leaving his job without informing the company. He was also allegedly absent from work for seven consecutive days. {{/usCountry}}

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“Shashi is in jail for allegedly contacting the agent, giving him money to return home and leaving his job without properly informing the company. He was absent from work for seven consecutive days,” a senior police official said, according to PTI.

Family waited four months before reporting matter

His father, Lalan, said the family waited four months to report the matter as they were assured by Shashi that he would be released soon. However, after waiting for more than four months, they decided to seek the government's help to secure his release and bring him back to India.

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“Shashi assured us that he would come out of jail soon. Based on his assurance, the family waited for over four months before reporting the matter. I urge the administration and the Government of India to take necessary action and bring my son back,” Lalan said.

Shashi’s wife, Sumitra, said her husband had been “trapped” by the agent and urged the authorities to provide him with legal assistance.

“My husband was hired by a private company in Abu Dhabi on a contract basis. He has been trapped by the agent and has been in jail for the past four months. I urge the authorities to provide him legal help and bring him home,” she said, according to PTI.

The Palamu Superintendent of Police said the application had been forwarded to higher authorities.

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(With inputs from PTI)