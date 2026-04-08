Indians advised to leave Iran at the earliest despite ceasefire deal
The advisory urged Indian nationals in Iran to remain in coordination with the Embassy and use routes suggested by it for exit.
Even as a ceasefire has been announced in the ongoing conflict between Iran and United States, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued a fresh advisory on Wednesday urging Indian nationals to leave the country at the earliest.
In an advisory dated April 8, the embassy said, “In continuation of the advisory of 07 April 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy.”
The advisory urged Indian nationals in Iran to remain in coordination with the Embassy and use routes suggested by it for exit.
It is also mentioned that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy.
In an earlier advisory issued on April 7, the Indian Embassy in Tehran had urged Indian nationals to remain indoors for at least 48 hours and avoid sensitive locations amid the prevailing security situation. The advisory stated, “Indian nationals who are still in Iran must stay where they are for the next 48 hours, avoiding all electric, military installations and upper floors of multi-storey buildings, remaining indoors, and coordinating any highway movement strictly with the Embassy.”
US, Iran accept ceasefire; White House says Israel agrees
The United States and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, less than an hour before Trump’s deadline to strike Iran was due to end. As part of the agreement, Tehran agreed to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz for a limited period.
Also read | Inside the 10 Iran demands that US ‘accepted’ to get the 2-week ceasefire
The White House said Israel had also agreed to the ceasefire. The last-minute deal came after Trump said he had spoken to Pakistan’s leadership, who had called for a pause in hostilities.
Talks to begin Friday in Islamabad
Iran described the ceasefire as a success and said it would hold talks with Washington starting Friday in Pakistan, as part of efforts to end the conflict.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who acted as a mediator, said Islamabad would host delegations from both countries for negotiations aimed at reaching a "conclusive agreement."
Iran's supreme leader says ‘not the end of war’
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered all military units to stop firing after Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire with the US, while indicating that the conflict may continue.
Also read | Iran trolls Trump after US agrees to ceasefire moments before Hormuz deadline
In a statement aired on state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Khamenei said: “This is not the end of the war but all military branches should follow the Supreme Leader's order and cease their fire.”
Israel is still attacking Iran, military official says
A military official said early Wednesday that Israel was continuing its attacks on Iran.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as per regulations, made the statement shortly after the White House said Israel had agreed to the terms of the two-week US-Iran ceasefire agreement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More