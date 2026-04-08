Indians advised to leave Iran at the earliest despite ceasefire deal

In an advisory dated April 8, the embassy said, “In continuation of the advisory of 07 April 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy.”

Even as a ceasefire has been announced in the ongoing conflict between Iran and United States , the Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued a fresh advisory on Wednesday urging Indian nationals to leave the country at the earliest.

The advisory urged Indian nationals in Iran to remain in coordination with the Embassy and use routes suggested by it for exit.

It is also mentioned that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy.

In an earlier advisory issued on April 7, the Indian Embassy in Tehran had urged Indian nationals to remain indoors for at least 48 hours and avoid sensitive locations amid the prevailing security situation. The advisory stated, “Indian nationals who are still in Iran must stay where they are for the next 48 hours, avoiding all electric, military installations and upper floors of multi-storey buildings, remaining indoors, and coordinating any highway movement strictly with the Embassy.”

US, Iran accept ceasefire; White House says Israel agrees The United States and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, less than an hour before Trump’s deadline to strike Iran was due to end. As part of the agreement, Tehran agreed to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz for a limited period.

Also read | Inside the 10 Iran demands that US ‘accepted’ to get the 2-week ceasefire

The White House said Israel had also agreed to the ceasefire. The last-minute deal came after Trump said he had spoken to Pakistan’s leadership, who had called for a pause in hostilities.

Talks to begin Friday in Islamabad Iran described the ceasefire as a success and said it would hold talks with Washington starting Friday in Pakistan, as part of efforts to end the conflict.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who acted as a mediator, said Islamabad would host delegations from both countries for negotiations aimed at reaching a "conclusive agreement."

Iran's supreme leader says ‘not the end of war’ Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered all military units to stop firing after Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire with the US, while indicating that the conflict may continue.

Also read | Iran trolls Trump after US agrees to ceasefire moments before Hormuz deadline

In a statement aired on state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Khamenei said: “This is not the end of the war but all military branches should follow the Supreme Leader's order and cease their fire.”

Israel is still attacking Iran, military official says A military official said early Wednesday that Israel was continuing its attacks on Iran.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as per regulations, made the statement shortly after the White House said Israel had agreed to the terms of the two-week US-Iran ceasefire agreement.