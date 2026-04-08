Iran trolls Trump after US agrees to ceasefire moments before Hormuz deadline

Global markets breathed a collective sigh of relief today as the United States and Iran entered a surprise two-week ceasefire. The temporary pause effectively ended a high-stakes blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The breakthrough, though, was immediately met with digital derision from Tehran. Iran trolls Donald Trump with Lego video. (@ExplosiveMediaa/X)

Hours after the ceasefire, an Iranian animation team released a Lego-style animation video mocking US President Donald Trump for “chickening out.”

The animation begins with a plastic, Lego-version of Trump consulting US partners about potential military action against Iran. As his Gulf allies refuse to lead a direct offensive, the President is seen throwing a "tantrum" before pressing a red button to launch strikes towards Iran.

The animation then portrays US strikes on key Iranian targets, including facilities in Isfahan and Karaj, as well as major power plants and critical infrastructure. In response, Iran retaliates with missile launches targeting Israel, the UAE (including Abu Dhabi), Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

The fallout of the strikes showed global crises in urea, gas, and oil supplies, alongside the cancellation of the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix. Iranian LEGO characters are shown repairing damaged infrastructure.

The animation ends with Trump waking up in a sweat, confronted with Iran’s 10-point peace proposal.

The video was accompanied by the caption, “The way to crush imperialism has been shown to the world. Trump surrendered. IRAN WON. TACO will always remain TACO.”