Iran trolls Trump after US agrees to ceasefire moments before Hormuz deadline
The animation begins with a plastic, Lego-version of Trump consulting US partners about potentially bombing Iran.
Global markets breathed a collective sigh of relief today as the United States and Iran entered a surprise two-week ceasefire. The temporary pause effectively ended a high-stakes blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The breakthrough, though, was immediately met with digital derision from Tehran.
Hours after the ceasefire, an Iranian animation team released a Lego-style animation video mocking US President Donald Trump for “chickening out.”
The animation begins with a plastic, Lego-version of Trump consulting US partners about potential military action against Iran. As his Gulf allies refuse to lead a direct offensive, the President is seen throwing a "tantrum" before pressing a red button to launch strikes towards Iran.
The animation then portrays US strikes on key Iranian targets, including facilities in Isfahan and Karaj, as well as major power plants and critical infrastructure. In response, Iran retaliates with missile launches targeting Israel, the UAE (including Abu Dhabi), Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.
The fallout of the strikes showed global crises in urea, gas, and oil supplies, alongside the cancellation of the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix. Iranian LEGO characters are shown repairing damaged infrastructure.
The animation ends with Trump waking up in a sweat, confronted with Iran’s 10-point peace proposal.
The video was accompanied by the caption, “The way to crush imperialism has been shown to the world. Trump surrendered. IRAN WON. TACO will always remain TACO.”
What is TACO?
TACO, an acronym for “Trump Always Chickens Out,” was coined by Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong to describe a recurring pattern in Donald Trump’s behaviour. It refers to his pattern of making big threats, on trade or military action, then backing down.
Stocks after US-Iran ceasefire
The US-Iran ceasefire, which includes the temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, had immediate effects on global markets. Oil prices plunged below $100 a barrel, while stock markets in Asia and the US rallied. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 4.8%, South Korea’s Kospi gained 5.6%, and S&P 500 futures advanced 2.3%. Crude oil futures dropped 14.3% to $96.83 a barrel, and Brent crude fell 13.3% to $94.74.
‘Bow down to Iran’
The Iranian embassy in India also joined the digital commentary. They posted, “Bow down to the Iranian civilisation” alongside an animated image of Trump kneeling in front of a statue holding the Iranian flag.
The US and Iran agreed to a two‑week ceasefire to halt active conflict hours before Trump’s deadline for US military strikes. The US President called it a “double‑sided ceasefire” that suspends attacks by both sides.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnita Goswami
Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time.Read More