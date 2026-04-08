'Trump always chickens out': POTUS hit with TACO chants after Iran ceasefire deal announced

His remarks were met with flak online. “Trump preserves his TACO Tuesday reputation. Why anyone takes this guy seriously —well, I’m not convinced Iran does,” one person said on X.

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

This came after a series of threats from the president on his Truth Social platform. In one of the messages, Trump even threatened to ‘wipe out’ the entire Iranian ‘civilization’. Upon announcing the ceasefire, Trump was faced with TACO or ‘Trump always chickens out’ chants on X.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that Iran had agreed to a two-week ceasefire and a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz . He added that he was pulling back on his threats of attacking the Middle East country's bridges, power plants and other civilian targets.

Another commented on the White House post carrying Trump's statement, and said “Thank goodness it's taco Tuesday! For all of our sakes, will congress please come back to Washington and shut this fool down before ww3!!”.

Yet another added “Trump Chickened out again. TACO!!,” commenting on a State Department video where Marco Rubio speaks of the Iran regime.

The term TACO or ‘Trump always chickens out’ was coined by Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong. He came up with the phrase in May 2025 to define a pattern during Trump's second term in office. It refers to Trump's tendency to make threats of imposing huge trade tariffs or military intervention, only to reverse his decision later.

Trump said the US had gotten a 10-point proposal from Iran, which he called a workable basis on which further negotiations could take place. Trump also said in his post that almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the US and Iran. He added and the two-week period will allow a deal to be finalized.

The president, who has offered shifting goals and timelines for the war, reiterated that he felt Washington's objectives had been achieved.

(With Reuters inputs)