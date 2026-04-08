'Trump always chickens out': POTUS hit with TACO chants after Iran ceasefire deal announced
President Donald Trump announced that Iran had agreed to a ceasefire deal and pulled back on his threats against the Middle East nation, prompting TACO chants.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that Iran had agreed to a two-week ceasefire and a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. He added that he was pulling back on his threats of attacking the Middle East country's bridges, power plants and other civilian targets.
This came after a series of threats from the president on his Truth Social platform. In one of the messages, Trump even threatened to ‘wipe out’ the entire Iranian ‘civilization’. Upon announcing the ceasefire, Trump was faced with TACO or ‘Trump always chickens out’ chants on X.
Trump's Iran announcement
“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Also Read | US-Iran ceasefire terms: What Trump, Tehran agreed to as 2-week pause announced
He added “This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE.”
Trump faces TACO chants
His remarks were met with flak online. “Trump preserves his TACO Tuesday reputation. Why anyone takes this guy seriously —well, I’m not convinced Iran does,” one person said on X.
Another commented on the White House post carrying Trump's statement, and said “Thank goodness it's taco Tuesday! For all of our sakes, will congress please come back to Washington and shut this fool down before ww3!!”.
Yet another added “Trump Chickened out again. TACO!!,” commenting on a State Department video where Marco Rubio speaks of the Iran regime.
The term TACO or ‘Trump always chickens out’ was coined by Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong. He came up with the phrase in May 2025 to define a pattern during Trump's second term in office. It refers to Trump's tendency to make threats of imposing huge trade tariffs or military intervention, only to reverse his decision later.
Trump said the US had gotten a 10-point proposal from Iran, which he called a workable basis on which further negotiations could take place. Trump also said in his post that almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the US and Iran. He added and the two-week period will allow a deal to be finalized.
The president, who has offered shifting goals and timelines for the war, reiterated that he felt Washington's objectives had been achieved.
(With Reuters inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More