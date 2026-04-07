Hormuz 'deadline' just hours away, here are 3 ways the Strait could be opened

Will they, won't they? All eyes are on Iran today, waiting to see whether the Islamic Republic opens the Strait of Hormuz ahead of Donald Trump's deadline. The US President has threatened to open the 'gates of hell' if Iran does not open the key shipping route today. Trump has warned Iran of consequences if Strait of Hormuz isn't opened today. (Reuters)

Iran has refused to back down and has also rejected a temporary ceasefire proposal despite Trump repeatedly claiming that he will target critical infrastructure in Iran if shipping through Hormuz is not restored.

The narrow strait — which carries roughly a fifth of global oil supplies — remains heavily disrupted, pushing energy prices sharply higher and triggering fears of a prolonged global crisis.

War escalates as deadline ends The ongoing US-Iran war has already killed thousands across Iran, Israel, Lebanon and the wider region, with missile exchanges continuing and infrastructure increasingly targeted.

Trump has escalated rhetoric, saying he is “not at all” concerned about potential war crimes as he threatens to strike Iran’s bridges and power plants if Tehran fails to comply before the deadline.