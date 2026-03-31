How would US capture of Iran's ‘crown jewel’ Kharg Island look like? Will it really end the war?

Small but strategically important Kharg Island is now at the centre of tensions amid a military war between the United States and Iran after President Donald Trump threatened to deploy ground forces to take control of Tehran’s ‘crown jewel’ of oil infrastructure. A US strike on Kharg Island would likely be aimed at applying pressure on Tehran by disrupting its oil exports, at least for a limited period. (Reuters/AFP)

The island sits across the Persian Gulf from US bases in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and contributes largely to Iran’s oil sector. Nearly 90% of the country’s oil exports pass through it. Its importance also comes from the fact that much of Iran’s coastline is too shallow for large tanker ships. Follow Iran-US war live updates here.

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As the conflict with Iran has stretched over a month, pressure has increased after attacks on US bases and allies in the region. The situation has also pushed up fuel prices and sparked broader economic disruption following Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Trump said, “Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of option. It would also mean we had to be there (on Kharg Island) for a while.”

But is such a move realistic? And what might a US operation targeting Iran’s ‘crown jewel’ involve?

How the US could attempt to ‘seize’ Iran’s Kharg Island A US strike on Kharg Island would likely be aimed at applying pressure on Tehran by disrupting its oil exports, at least for a limited period. America's aim from the move would be to weaken Iran’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz and push it to meet US demands. Notably, the Strait of Hormuz is one of the busiest routes for global oil shipments.

Iran is reported to have strengthened its defences on the island, including deploying surface-to-air missile systems. Tehran has also accused the US of moving additional forces into the region while speaking about peace in public. Reports suggest these include about 5,000 US Marines and 2,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division.

In such a scenario, one or both of these forces could be used to take control of the island, according to current assessments.

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Paratroopers may conduct an airborne operation, likely at night, to secure key points on the island, which spans about 20 sq km (7.7 sq miles), according to a report by BBC. US Marines could launch sea-based operations using Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft and Landing Craft Air Cushioned (LCAC) vehicles for amphibious entry.

Before any landing, US ships would need to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which is under Iranian control, and move through waters where hidden drone and missile launch sites could pose a threat.

Any strike, whether by air or sea, would likely face resistance in the form of anti-personnel mines and drone attacks. The mission could come at the cost of heavy casualties, the report added.

Even if control is established, holding the island would be another challenge. US forces could face continued attacks from Iran’s mainland. A prolonged presence on Iranian territory may also face opposition within the US.

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Will this end the conflict or escalate it further? Taking control of Kharg Island could escalate the conflict, Danny Citrinowicz, an Iran specialist at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies, told Associated Press.

He said Iran and allied groups, including Yemen’s Houthi rebels, may step up their response. This could include laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz and launching drone strikes across the Arabian Peninsula, stretching from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea.

Although holding Kharg Island might give Washington some advantage in negotiations, Citrinowicz told Associated Press that the idea of exchanging control of the island for Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium was unlikely.

With inputs from agencies