How is Iran preparing Kharg Island for possible US invasion? Explained

In recent weeks, Iran has been laying traps and moving military personnel and air defenses to Kharg Island in an attempt to prepare for a possible US operation to gain control of the island, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with US intelligence. Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf, is Iran’s primary hub for oil exports. A satellite image shows damage on Kharg Island, Iran, after U.S. strikes, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, March 14, 2026. (SPOT © CNES 2026, Distribution Airbus DS/Handout via REUTERS) (via REUTERS)

Senior US officials in recent days have been debating whether to launch a ground military operation there, since the military accelerates the deployment of thousands of Marines and Navy personnel to the region. However, US officials and military experts have noted that such a ground operation has significant risks involved, including large numbers of American casualties, per CNN.

How Kharg Island is being prepared for a possible US invasion Kharg Island has been prepped for a possible US invasion. Layered defenses including "shoulder-fired, surface-to-air guided missile systems known as MANPADs" have been set up in recent weeks, sources said, as reported by The Jerusalem Post. Iran has been laying traps on the shorelines where US troops would land, like anti-personnel and anti-armor mines.

Some Trump allies have wondered whether there is a need to attempt such an operation. Many have noted that taking control of the island would not resolve problems relating to the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's stronghold on the global energy market.

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According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), since the United States started its strikes on March 13, as many as 90 targets had been hit on the island, including “naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and multiple other military sites.” Oil infrastructure had been spared "for reasons of decency," per President Donald Trump.

Concerns about US invasion of Kharg Island An Israeli source claimed that there is widespread concern that a US invasion of Kharg would lead to increased Iranian drone attacks and shoulder-fired missiles. This could in turn lead to American casualties.

“The hope is that they won’t take that risk and will instead fire at the oil fields, but there is no way to know,” he said.

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Meanwhile, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Adm. James Stavridis said that “Iranians are clever and ruthless. They will do everything they can to inflict maximum casualties on US forces both on the ships at sea, and especially once ground troops are anywhere in their sovereign territory.”