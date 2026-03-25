'I'd do a number on Kharg Island': Trump's 1988 warning to Iran resurfaces as US president pushes for ceasefire

As US President Donald Trump moves towards a ceasefire with Iran after four weeks of fighting, an interview from 1988 has resurfaced, echoing the President's sentiments towards Tehran and how it "must pay." Amid this ceasefire push, an interview with the Guardian in 1988 and a $95,000 advertisement placed in leading American newspapers in 1987 have resurfaced. (AP)

With the US-Israel war on Iran now in its fourth week, Washington is setting the stage for talks with Tehran. A 15-point peace plan has been sent by the US to Iran through Pakistan, which has offered to mediate in order to bring the ongoing conflict to an end.

Amid this ceasefire push, an interview with The Guardian in 1988 and a $95,000 advertisement placed in leading American newspapers in 1987 have resurfaced.

'Stop paying to defend other countries': Inside Trump's advert A full-page advertisement placed by Trump in 1987, published in The New York Times, Washington Post and Boston Globe, called out US leaders for their handling of the Gulf crisis during the Iraq-Iran war.

In the advert titled "There's nothing wrong with America's Foreign Defence Policy that a little backbone can't cure" - Trump wrote that the world was "laughing" at America as US Navy escorted tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

"We're protecting ships we don't own, carrying oil we don't need, destined for allies who won't help," Trump wrote, specifically targeting Japan and Saudi Arabia.

"Make Japan, Saudi Arabia, and others pay for the protection we extend as allies," he wrote further.