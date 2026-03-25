'I'd do a number on Kharg Island': Trump's 1988 warning to Iran resurfaces as US president pushes for ceasefire
As the US now pushes for a ceasefire, an advertisement from 1987 and interview from 1988 show Trump's mindset, which are now reflected in his foreign policy.
As US President Donald Trump moves towards a ceasefire with Iran after four weeks of fighting, an interview from 1988 has resurfaced, echoing the President's sentiments towards Tehran and how it "must pay."
With the US-Israel war on Iran now in its fourth week, Washington is setting the stage for talks with Tehran. A 15-point peace plan has been sent by the US to Iran through Pakistan, which has offered to mediate in order to bring the ongoing conflict to an end.
Amid this ceasefire push, an interview with The Guardian in 1988 and a $95,000 advertisement placed in leading American newspapers in 1987 have resurfaced.
'Stop paying to defend other countries': Inside Trump's advert
A full-page advertisement placed by Trump in 1987, published in The New York Times, Washington Post and Boston Globe, called out US leaders for their handling of the Gulf crisis during the Iraq-Iran war.
In the advert titled "There's nothing wrong with America's Foreign Defence Policy that a little backbone can't cure" - Trump wrote that the world was "laughing" at America as US Navy escorted tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.
"We're protecting ships we don't own, carrying oil we don't need, destined for allies who won't help," Trump wrote, specifically targeting Japan and Saudi Arabia.
"Make Japan, Saudi Arabia, and others pay for the protection we extend as allies," he wrote further.
'Make Iran pay', eyes on Kharg Island: What Trump said in 1988
In 1988, Trump reached a new level of fame with his book 'The Art of the Deal'. In an interview with the Guardian, he was asked about his political aspirations, during which he said "not for a period."
Speaking to journalist Polly Toynbee, Trump added that he was politically involved due to his status as a billionaire and real estate tycoon.
When asked about his political aspirations, he was asked what he would do about Iran, to which Trump said: "I'd be harsh on Iran."
"I'd be harsh on Iran. They've been beating us psychologically, making us look a bunch of fools. One bullet shot at one of our men or ships and I'd do a number on Kharg Island. I'd go in and take it. Iran can't even beat Iraq, yet they push the United States around," he told the Guardian.
Nearly 40 years later, US forces struck military targets in Kharg Island. After the strikes, Trump, who is now on his second term as POTUS, stated that the US "destroyed everything but the oil pipelines" in Kharg Island.
"Our weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known, but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision," he said in a post on Truth Social.
Sharing a post on his 1988 interview, the White House hailed Trump for his consistency.
"President Trump has been remarkably consistent his entire life on Iran. Anyone who says otherwise has not been paying attention," wrote press secretary Karoline Leavitt.