Nuclear disarmament, Hormuz opening: Inside Trump's 15-point ceasefire plan to end Iran war

US President Donald Trump has reportedly offered a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, almost a month after the conflict began between Washington, backed by Israel, and Tehran. This comes even as the US military reportedly prepares to deploy at least 1,000 additional troops to West Asia. Trump's proposal was submitted to Tehran through intermediaries in Pakistan, which has offered to host talks between the two countries. (Bloomberg)

The proposal was submitted to Tehran through intermediaries in Pakistan, which has offered to host talks between the two countries. Notably, Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has reportedly emerged as a key link between the US and Iran, officials told The New York Times. Follow Iran-US war live updates here.

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Inside the 15-point ceasefire plan The full details of the proposal have not been made public. However, officials said it focuses on Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programmes.

Notably, Israel and the US have been targeting Iran’s missile systems, launch sites and other critical infrastructure since the conflict began. Despite this, Tehran has continued launching missiles at Israel and nearby Gulf countries.

Officials told NYT that the proposal also addresses maritime routes. This comes as the Strait of Hormuz, a key passage for global oil shipments in and out of the Persian Gulf, remains closed, reducing supply and pushing prices higher.

The conditions set by Trump in the proposal, as reported by Israel’s Channel 12, include:

One month of ceasefire to discuss the agreement

Ending Iran’s nuclear weapons capability

Stopping uranium enrichment within its territory

Ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open

Transferring its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Dismantling major nuclear sites at Natanz, Isfahan and Fordo and allowing full access to the IAEA

Withdrawing from regional proxy activities

Ending support for allied armed groups

Placing limits on the range and number of missiles

Restricting future missile use strictly to self-defence Trump’s offers in return In exchange for accepting the ceasefire proposal, the US has reportedly offered:

Complete lifting of sanctions on Iran

Support for its civilian nuclear programme, including power generation at the Bushehr plant

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What has Iran said on the ceasefire plan? Lt Col Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Iranian military’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said on Wednesday that Trump appeared to be negotiating with himself.

He said, “The one claiming to be a global superpower would have already gotten out of this mess if it could. Don’t dress up your defeat as an agreement. Your era of empty promises has come to an end. Have your internal conflicts reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves?”

The spokesperson of Iran’s top military command, Maj Gen Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, said on Tuesday that the fighting “will continue until complete victory.”

His remarks appeared to counter Trump’s claim that Iran was seeking peace, and also signalled a warning within Iran’s leadership against backing down during any negotiations.

However, several reports have said that Iran has presented five key demands for agreeing to end the war. These reportedly are: