Iran is ready to end war on Trump's offer but with these 5 conditions met: Report

Iran has outlined five key demands that it wants addressed before agreeing to end the war with the United States, signalling a hardened negotiating stance even as Donald Trump claims that talks between the two sides are going well. Iran war (AFP)

According to reports, Tehran has made it clear that ending the war alone will not be enough, and any potential talks would require Washington to accept several major concessions.

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Iran's five demands Iran’s position revolves around five core conditions for ending the conflict:

An immediate end to the war between the United States and Iran.

Guarantees that the US will not launch future military attacks against Iran.

Financial compensation for damage and losses suffered during the conflict.

Formal control over the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway through which a significant share of the world’s oil supply passes.

No negotiations or restrictions on Iran’s ballistic missile programme, which Tehran considers a non-negotiable deterrent capability. These demands are expected to be major sticking points for Washington, particularly the call for control over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s refusal to discuss limits on its missile programme.

Talks remain indirect US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that Washington has held “very strong talks” with Iran. However, Iranian officials have publicly denied that any direct negotiations have taken place.

Instead, diplomatic efforts are reportedly being conducted through intermediaries, with countries such as Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt passing messages between the two sides while exploring the possibility of formal negotiations.

Hardline influence growing Iran’s negotiating position has also hardened since the outbreak of the war, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) gaining greater influence over strategic decisions.

Reports say that if talks do move forward, senior Iranian figures such as Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and foreign minister Abbas Araqchi could participate. However, the final decision on any deal would likely rest with the country’s powerful hardline leadership.