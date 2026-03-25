Iran is ready to end war on Trump's offer but with these 5 conditions met: Report
Iran has set five key demands for ending the war with the US, emphasizing that concessions from Washington are necessary.
Iran has outlined five key demands that it wants addressed before agreeing to end the war with the United States, signalling a hardened negotiating stance even as Donald Trump claims that talks between the two sides are going well.
According to reports, Tehran has made it clear that ending the war alone will not be enough, and any potential talks would require Washington to accept several major concessions.
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Iran's five demands
Iran’s position revolves around five core conditions for ending the conflict:
- An immediate end to the war between the United States and Iran.
- Guarantees that the US will not launch future military attacks against Iran.
- Financial compensation for damage and losses suffered during the conflict.
- Formal control over the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway through which a significant share of the world’s oil supply passes.
- No negotiations or restrictions on Iran’s ballistic missile programme, which Tehran considers a non-negotiable deterrent capability.
These demands are expected to be major sticking points for Washington, particularly the call for control over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s refusal to discuss limits on its missile programme.
Talks remain indirect
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that Washington has held “very strong talks” with Iran. However, Iranian officials have publicly denied that any direct negotiations have taken place.
Instead, diplomatic efforts are reportedly being conducted through intermediaries, with countries such as Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt passing messages between the two sides while exploring the possibility of formal negotiations.
Hardline influence growing
Iran’s negotiating position has also hardened since the outbreak of the war, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) gaining greater influence over strategic decisions.
Reports say that if talks do move forward, senior Iranian figures such as Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and foreign minister Abbas Araqchi could participate. However, the final decision on any deal would likely rest with the country’s powerful hardline leadership.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Kulkarni
Abhimanyu Kulkarni has spent over a decade in newsrooms and currently heads the online news desk. He orchestrates the daily narrative of the digital newsroom, managing the homepage, planning long-term news events and writing about India and the World. Abhimanyu excels in high-pressure environments, thriving particularly when navigating the complexities of major breaking news cycles. His strategic approach to digital journalism combines a meticulous eye for detail with a broad vision for organizational growth. Beyond managing the immediate news flow, he is the primary architect for the outlet’s long-term editorial initiatives, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of journalistic integrity and audience engagement. Expertise & Beat National Affairs: Comprehensive coverage of Indian politics, policy shifts, and election cycles. Geopolitics & World News: Analysis of international relations and global conflict. Beyond the Newsroom Abhimanyu’s professional drive is mirrored by his passion for the pulse of the world; where others see the chaos of a breaking story, he finds a compelling narrative. This innate curiosity about global structures ensures he brings a grounded, human perspective to every headline he manages.Read More