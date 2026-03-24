What are Iran's demands for truce with US? Explained as Trump confirms talks with Tehran

As reports of a possible talks to end the war between the United States and Iran surfaces even as US President Donald Trump drops suggestions on truce talks, Tehran’s has put forward a list of demands. Iran launched a fresh barrage of missiles toward Israel after denying Trump's claims of talks with the US. (Reuters)

While Trump said that “good talks were” underway with Iran, Tehran which first mocked Trump's claims, has now acknowledged that it received messages from “some friendly countries indicating a US request for negotiations at ending the war”.

At the core of Iran’s stance is a clear message, ending the war alone will not be enough, according to a report by Reuters citing sources. If talks move forward, its key demands are expected to include:

An end to the war

Guarantees against any future US military action

Compensation for losses suffered during the conflict

Formal control of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global energy route

Iran would also refuse to negotiate any limitations to its ballistic missile programme These concessions are potentially “red lines” for Donald Trump.

“very, very strong talks” Despite claims from Donald Trump that Washington has already held “very, very strong talks” with Tehran, Iran has publicly denied that any such direct negotiations have taken place.

Also read | Iran's Natanz nuclear facility hit by US-Israel strikes: Why the site is key

Instead, what appears to be underway are indirect efforts. Countries such as Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt have been involved in preliminary discussions, essentially testing whether there is enough common ground to even begin formal talks.

European officials noted that while there is no direct dialogue yet, messages are being passed through intermediaries, including Gulf states.

A Pakistani official and a second source also said on Monday that direct talks on ending the war ‌could be held in Islamabad this week.

Also read | Stage set for US-Iran talks in Pakistan as Shehbaz Sharif invites, Donald Trump nods

However, final decisions would rest with the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has gained increasing influence since the conflict began.

On the other side, Israeli officials remain sceptical about the prospects of any agreement. They believe that US demands would likely include curbs on Iran’s missile and nuclear programmes — conditions Tehran is unlikely to accept. For Iran, these capabilities are seen as essential deterrents, especially after recent military strikes.

Strategically, Iran’s leverage lies in its missile arsenal and its ability to disrupt movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's 'head for an eye' warning to Trump Iran has issued a fresh warning to the US and President Donald Trump. Speaking to state media, Iran's Military Advisor Mohsen Rezaei has said that the "deadline to save America” is approaching.

In a televised interview with IRNA, the military advisor to Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei warned that there was not much time left for the US to "rescue itself from its quagmire."

"If you strike our infrastructure, it will no longer be an eye for an eye, it will be a head for an eye; you will be crippled," Rezeai was quoted as saying, adding that Tehran will "paralyse and drown you [the US] in the Gulf."

(With inputs from Reuters)