Donald Trump says Strait of Hormuz might be jointly controlled by him 'and the Ayatollah’

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the Strait of Hormuz, key waterway choked since the start of current Middle East conflict, will be opened very soon if the talks with Iran work, vaguely stating that it could be jointly controlled by maybe him and the “Ayatollah”. L: US President Donald Trump | R: A man holding a poster of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (Reuters and AFP)

Trump on Monday said the US is postponing strikes against Iran’s energy infrastructure for a "five day period" after what he called “productive conversations” with the country, in comments that sparked confusion over the participants in the talks and parameters of a deal as well as trolling from the Iranian side. Track US-Iran war news live updates here

Trump's statement on postponing strikes resulted in swift reaction from markets. Brent crude oil futures fell sharply, the dollar fell against other major currencies, stock markets rallied and government borrowing costs fell back.

Iran's Fars news agency, citing a source, said there are no direct or indirect communications with the United States.

'Maybe me and the Ayatollah': Trump on Hormuz control Trump's statement on Monday came after an intense week of drone and missile exchange that saw key energy-led plants getting hit. Israel on March 18 struck the South Pars gas field in Iran and triggered a retaliation in which the latter targeted the world's biggest LNG plant in Qatar - Ras Laffan - which is on the other side of the same gas field.

Iran later threatened to attack Israel's power plants and those supplying US bases across the Gulf region if the US targets Iranian power network.

The Strait of Hormuz will be "opened very soon" if the talks work, Trump said, adding that it would be "jointly controlled" although he did not give a clear answer on by whom exactly.

On Saturday, Trump warned that Iranian power plants would be destroyed if Tehran failed to "fully open" the Strait of Hormuz to all shipping within 48 hours. Trump set a deadline of around 7:44 pm EDT (2344 GMT) on Monday.

Strait of Hormuz, key waterway through which 20 per cent of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flow, has been virtually closed off since the February 28 US-Israeli strikes on Iran that killed the then Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump on Monday said that the strait will be "open very soon" if ongoing negotiations with Tehran continue successfully, adding that it would be "jointly controlled" although he did not give a clear answer on by whom exactly.

"Maybe me. Maybe me. Me and the Ayatollah, whoever the Ayatollah, whoever the next Ayatollah ..." Trump said.