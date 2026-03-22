'Strait of Hormuz is open to all except...,' Iran President issues new warning to the US, Israel after Trump's ultimatum
War of words continue as after Trump’s 48-hour Hormuz ultimatum, Iran’s Pezeshkian says threats only strengthen the nation
The US-Israel and Iran war has entered its fourth week, with no signs of ending anytime soon. On Sunday, Israel claimed that Iranian missiles hit Dimona, home to the country’s main nuclear facility, and Arad, injuring 180 people. Iran later confirmed the attack, saying it was in response to the strike on the Natanz nuclear facility.
Meanwhile, pressure continues to build on Israel’s strongest ally in the war — the US — as President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to Iran early on Sunday morning, demanding that it resume traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow corridor that handles about a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil trade.
“If Iran doesn’t fully open, without threat, the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various power plants, starting with the biggest one first…,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Iran responded with a new statement, warning that “all energy, information technology, and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US and the Israeli regime in the region” would be targeted if its infrastructure is attacked.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also took to X, late on Sunday evening, to issue a warning to the US and Israel, in a statement that signals the war is heading in a dangerous direction. He said threats and acts of terror only make Iran stronger and that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open to all except those targeting Iran.
“The illusion of erasing Iran from the map shows desperation against the will of a history-making nation. Threats and terror only strengthen our unity. The Strait of Hormuz is open to all except those who violate our soil. We firmly confront delirious threats on the battlefield,” he said.
Also Read: 'Shipping lanes must remain open, secure': PM Modi speaks with Iran President, second call since war began
Earlier, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on X that if Iran's power plants and infrastructure are targeted, then vital infrastructure across the region — including energy and desalination facilities — would be considered legitimate targets and “irreversibly destroyed.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Pezeshkian on Saturday, expressing concern over recent attacks targeting key infrastructure in the region. He said he “condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains.”
He also stressed the need to ensure the uninterrupted movement of global trade, reiterating the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure.