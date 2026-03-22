'Strait of Hormuz is open to all except...,' Iran President issues new warning to the US, Israel after Trump's ultimatum

The US-Israel and Iran war has entered its fourth week, with no signs of ending anytime soon. On Sunday, Israel claimed that Iranian missiles hit Dimona, home to the country’s main nuclear facility, and Arad, injuring 180 people. Iran later confirmed the attack, saying it was in response to the strike on the Natanz nuclear facility. Pezeshkian and Trump have issued fresh warning to each other as Iran war is into the fourth week. (AP/AFP)

Meanwhile, pressure continues to build on Israel’s strongest ally in the war — the US — as President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to Iran early on Sunday morning, demanding that it resume traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow corridor that handles about a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil trade.

“If Iran doesn’t fully open, without threat, the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various power plants, starting with the biggest one first…,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Iran responded with a new statement, warning that “all energy, information technology, and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US and the Israeli regime in the region” would be targeted if its infrastructure is attacked.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also took to X, late on Sunday evening, to issue a warning to the US and Israel, in a statement that signals the war is heading in a dangerous direction. He said threats and acts of terror only make Iran stronger and that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open to all except those targeting Iran.