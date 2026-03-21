PM Modi speaks with Iran President Pezeshkian, raises concerns over regional security, shipping lanes
PM Modi said, “Spoke with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, conveying greetings on the occasion of Eid and Nowruz while discussing the evolving situation in West Asia.
In a statement, Modi said, “Spoke with President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia.”
During the conversation, the Prime Minister flagged concerns over recent attacks targeting key infrastructure in the region, saying he “condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains.”
He also stressed the need to ensure the uninterrupted movement of global trade, adding that he “reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPriyanshu Priya
Priyanshu Priya is a journalist with nearly three years of newsroom experience, driven by a deep belief that stories, when told right, can shape conversations and hold power to account. Currently working as a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times, she writes on a wide spectrum of issues, from Indian politics and Delhi’s public concerns to global trade tensions and high-stakes crime stories. Priya joined HT at a pivotal moment, as Operation Sindoor was unfolding, and has since covered some of the most defining developments in recent times. Her reporting spans the Air India plane crash and the Pahalgam terror attack to India–US trade tensions, unrest in the Middle East, and key Assembly elections across states. She thrives in the fast-paced world of breaking news. In 2025–26, she was recognised with the Hindustan Times Digi Journo of the Q3 Award for driving over 4 million page views in a single month. A postgraduate in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and a Mass Communication graduate from Patna Women’s College, Priya began her news career with the Zee News English team, where she extensively covered the Lok Sabha Election 2024, along with the Delhi and Maharashtra Assembly elections. When she’s not tracking or writing the next big development, she unwinds by watching series and films, reading books with strong female protagonists, and revisiting comfort shows for the familiar ease they bring when life feels a little too jittery.Read More