PM Modi speaks with Iran President Pezeshkian, raises concerns over regional security, shipping lanes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, conveying greetings on the occasion of Eid and Nowruz while discussing the evolving situation in West Asia. PM Narendra Modi spoke with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian amid West Asia tensions (File photos)

In a statement, Modi said, “Spoke with President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia.”

During the conversation, the Prime Minister flagged concerns over recent attacks targeting key infrastructure in the region, saying he “condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains.”

He also stressed the need to ensure the uninterrupted movement of global trade, adding that he “reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure.”