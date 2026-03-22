As PM Narendra Modi becomes longest-serving head of government in India, a look at the top 5 leaders
Modi served as Gujarat CM (2001–14), is India’s first post-Independence-born PM, and third longest-serving PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, became the longest serving head of government in India. He surpassed former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling's record of 8,930-day to reach the milestone. Modi has entered his 8,931t day in public life as a head of government, first as Gujarat chief minister and now as Prime Minister.
Modi was the chief minister from October 2001 to May 2014, before he was elected as the PM. He is the also first Prime Minister born after Independence and is the third longest-serving PM of India, behind Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. In October 2025, PM Modi had entered the 25th year of his tenure as head of government.
Check the full list of longest serving head of governments in India
While Modi tops the list now, for the longest time, former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling was the longest serving head of government, having been in office for 25 years from 1994 to 2019.
Also Read: PM Modi becomes longest-serving head of government with 8,931 days in office
Third on the list is former Odisha CM, Naveen Patnaik, who held the office from 5 March 2000 to 12 June 2024. The BJD leader is one of India's longest serving CMs.
Fourth on the list is veteran West Bengal leader Jyoti Basu, who governed the state from 1977 to 2000, emerging as one of India’s most enduring political figures. He remains the longest-serving Chief Minister of West Bengal, with a tenure spanning more than 23 years.
Fifth is former Arunachal Pradesh CM Gegong Apang who held office January 1980 to January 1999 and again from 4 August 2003 to 9 April 2007.
Wishes pour in for PM Modi
Senior Union ministers hailed PM Modi for achieving the milestone. They said the achievement reflects his unwavering commitment to nation-first governance, welfare of the poor, and elevating India’s global standing.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh noted that Modi has become the longest-serving head of government in India, describing Modi’s journey as one of continuous service marked by integrity, dedication, and tireless efforts for citizens.
Home minister Amit Shah said Modi’s decades of “seva” have defined an era of transformation, crediting him with reshaping India’s development trajectory. Union ministers including JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and BJP leaders echoed similar sentiments, stating that the “Modi era” has set new benchmarks in governance and national progress.