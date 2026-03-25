Sharif's offer, Trump's 15-point peace plan to Iran: How Pak became central to war talks

Nearly four weeks into the Iran-US war, Pakistan seems to be emerging as a potential mediator to oversee negotiations between the two sides. President Donald Trump, right, speaks with Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan. (AP)

Speculation to this end was solidified on Tuesday after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the country was "ready" to be the host to facilitate talks. Later, US President Donald Trump shared that post on his own account without saying whether he would accept the offer.

Iran has been at war with the US and Israel since the end of February, ever since the US-Israel joint strikes on Tehran that also led to the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and many more key Iranian leaders since then. Follow live updates on Iran-US war here.

While strikes in both Iran, and other parts of the Middle East including Israel continue, some hope for a potential truce have emerged over the past few days, with Trump changing his tune on the ongoing conflict. The US has reportedly submitted a 15-point peace plan to Iran by intermediaries from Pakistan.

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US clarification, Trump shares Sharif's post With the war still raging, Donald Trump recently claimed that Iran was looking to finalise a deal and that his top officials Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff had spoken to an Iranian leader. However, focus shifted to Pakistan as some publications reported that Islamabad might become the venue for talks between Iran and the US, with Kushner, Witkoff and Vice President JD Vance likely to represent Washington.

When asked about such reports that also cited some unnamed officials. the White House reportedly cautioned against speculation and advised relying only on official announcements. “These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the US will not negotiate through the press,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Uncertainty on Pakistan's role in the negotiations seemed to subside hours later, as Trump shared a post by Shehbaz Sharif offering to host talks between the US and Iran.

“Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the WAR in Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in region and beyond. Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict,” Sharif wrote on X.