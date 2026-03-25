Sharif's offer, Trump's 15-point peace plan to Iran: How Pak became central to war talks
Speculation on Pak's likely role in negotiations between Iran and the US was solidified after Shehbaz Sharif said that the country was "ready" to be the host.
Nearly four weeks into the Iran-US war, Pakistan seems to be emerging as a potential mediator to oversee negotiations between the two sides.
Speculation to this end was solidified on Tuesday after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the country was "ready" to be the host to facilitate talks. Later, US President Donald Trump shared that post on his own account without saying whether he would accept the offer.
Iran has been at war with the US and Israel since the end of February, ever since the US-Israel joint strikes on Tehran that also led to the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and many more key Iranian leaders since then. Follow live updates on Iran-US war here.
While strikes in both Iran, and other parts of the Middle East including Israel continue, some hope for a potential truce have emerged over the past few days, with Trump changing his tune on the ongoing conflict. The US has reportedly submitted a 15-point peace plan to Iran by intermediaries from Pakistan.
Also Read: Donald Trump's mystery ‘gift’ from Iran amid confusion over talks: ‘Got very big present related to oil, gas’
US clarification, Trump shares Sharif's post
With the war still raging, Donald Trump recently claimed that Iran was looking to finalise a deal and that his top officials Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff had spoken to an Iranian leader. However, focus shifted to Pakistan as some publications reported that Islamabad might become the venue for talks between Iran and the US, with Kushner, Witkoff and Vice President JD Vance likely to represent Washington.
When asked about such reports that also cited some unnamed officials. the White House reportedly cautioned against speculation and advised relying only on official announcements. “These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the US will not negotiate through the press,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Uncertainty on Pakistan's role in the negotiations seemed to subside hours later, as Trump shared a post by Shehbaz Sharif offering to host talks between the US and Iran.
“Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the WAR in Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in region and beyond. Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict,” Sharif wrote on X.
Not just Sharif's offer to help, multiple other reports also pointed to Pakistan's role in the negotiations. Pakistan is making a push to become the “lead mediator” to broker an end to the war, and Trump spoke with its army chief Asim Munir about the conflict on Sunday, the Financial Times said in a report.
Pak ‘role’ in Trump's 15-point ceasefire plan
The Trump administration offered a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran through intermediaries from Pakistan, news agency AP reported on Wednesday citing a person briefed on the contours of the plan.
The development comes even as Israeli airstrikes continue to batter Iran, Iranian missiles and drones' strikes across the Mideast, and the US reportedly planning to send more troops to the Middle East.
According to reports, JD Vance, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff may meet an Iranian delegation for talks in Pakistan as soon as this week.
However, according to a CNN report, Iranian representatives are in favour of talks with only Vance and believe that negotiations with the other two Trump officials won't be productive.
Along with Pakistan, Egypt and Gulf Arab states are also trying to facilitate diplomatic negotiations. However, Iran has denied any negotiations are underway, vowing to fight "until complete victory."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPoorva Joshi
Poorva Joshi is a Senior Content Producer with nearly five years of experience in journalism. She covers Indian politics and geopolitics, with a focus on diplomatic relations, trade negotiations, and economic policy between countries. She has previously worked at India Today, CNN-News18 and India TV. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major national and international developments, including the Air India plane crash, the Pahalgam terror attack, India–US trade tensions, tensions in the Middle East, high-profile crime stories in India, multiple state Assembly elections, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She spearheaded the Bihar Assembly elections live blog, which drew over one million users to the Hindustan Times website. Her reporting on India–US tariff and trade tensions has consistently driven strong readership and engagement for the platform. In addition to reporting, she has spent a significant part of her career leading newsroom shifts, ideating stories, editing and fine-tuning copies, and seeing coverage through from planning to publication, alongside writing original articles. At HT, she received the Insta Award for being the top contributor to the HT News Team in November.Read More