US shares 15-point plan with Iran to end West Asia conflict: Report

The United States had shared a 15-point plan with Iran to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia, New York Times cited two officials briefed on the matter as saying. “We're in negotiations right now,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office. (Bloomberg)

Israel's Channel 12 also reported quoting three sources that the US was seeking a month-long ceasefire to discuss the proposal, which was delivered through Pakistan.

However, it was unclear how widely the plan has been shared among Iranian officials and whether Tehran will accept it as a starting point for negotiations. The plan allegedly involves strict limits on Iran's nuclear program and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, AFP said citing media reports.

This comes even as US President Donald Trump claimed that talks between Washington and Tehran were underway, remarks which were later dismissed by Iran. Trump reiterated that talks were ongoing on Tuesday, while stating that US was now “talking to the right people.”

New York Times did not see the copy of the plan shared to Iran by the Trump administration. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the information.

Trump signals softening of stance on Iran Meanwhile, Trump signalled a softening of his stance on Iran, while hinting at progress in the negotiations between US and Iran. “We're in negotiations right now,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office.

Trump further claimed that Iran had given US “a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money”, and termed it a “very nice thing.” The US President hinted that the “present” was related to “oil and gas” and the Strait of Hormuz.

“They did something yesterday that was amazing actually. They gave us a present and the present arrived today. And it was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money,” Trump said. He further added, “That meant one thing to me -- we're dealing with the right people.”

Trump said that US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, global envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were involved in negotiations with Iran.