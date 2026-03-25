Donald Trump's mystery ‘gift’ from Iran amid confusion over talks: ‘Got very big present related to oil, gas’

President Donald Trump made a cryptic comment on Tuesday over negotiations with Iran and said that a “very big present worth a tremendous amount of money” from the Islamic republic the US is in war with has arrived. Trump's remark comes a day after he announced a five-day pause in fighting with Iran (AP)

Trump's remark comes a day after he announced a five-day pause in fighting with Iran after what he called “productive conversations” with the country, in comments that sparked confusion over the participants in the talks and parameters of a deal as well as trolling from the Iranian side. Track US-Iran war news live updates here

Iranian officials said are no direct or indirect communications with the United States.

US President Donald Trump's unexpected claim this week that talks with Iran were making significant progress has deepened confusion around a war already marked by unclear objectives. The most basic question being: what talks.

Iran has denied any negotiations are underway, vowing to fight "until complete victory." Meanwhile, Pakistan, Egypt and Gulf Arab states are quietly attempting to stitch together a diplomatic channel, though those efforts appear to be in early stages. Israel, for its part, has signalled it will continue its attacks.

'Iran gave a gift' Asked if he trusts the Iranians said to be in talks with US representatives, Trump said he doesn’t trust anybody but alluded to receiving a “gift” that he said suggested “we’re dealing with the right people.”

“They gave us a present, and the present arrived today,” Trump said speaking at the White House on Tuesday. “It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money. And I’m not going to tell you what that present is, but it was a very significant prize.”