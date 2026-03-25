Donald Trump's mystery ‘gift’ from Iran amid confusion over talks: ‘Got very big present related to oil, gas’
In a cryptic comment amid unclear ceasefire talks, Trump said Iran has given a “very big present worth a tremendous amounts of money”
President Donald Trump made a cryptic comment on Tuesday over negotiations with Iran and said that a “very big present worth a tremendous amount of money” from the Islamic republic the US is in war with has arrived.
Trump's remark comes a day after he announced a five-day pause in fighting with Iran after what he called “productive conversations” with the country, in comments that sparked confusion over the participants in the talks and parameters of a deal as well as trolling from the Iranian side. Track US-Iran war news live updates here
Iranian officials said are no direct or indirect communications with the United States.
US President Donald Trump's unexpected claim this week that talks with Iran were making significant progress has deepened confusion around a war already marked by unclear objectives. The most basic question being: what talks.
Iran has denied any negotiations are underway, vowing to fight "until complete victory." Meanwhile, Pakistan, Egypt and Gulf Arab states are quietly attempting to stitch together a diplomatic channel, though those efforts appear to be in early stages. Israel, for its part, has signalled it will continue its attacks.
'Iran gave a gift'
Asked if he trusts the Iranians said to be in talks with US representatives, Trump said he doesn’t trust anybody but alluded to receiving a “gift” that he said suggested “we’re dealing with the right people.”
“They gave us a present, and the present arrived today,” Trump said speaking at the White House on Tuesday. “It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money. And I’m not going to tell you what that present is, but it was a very significant prize.”
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Pressed for more detail, Trump said it was “oil- and gas-related” but went no further. “It was a very nice thing they did. But what it showed me is that we’re dealing with the right people,” he said.
While Trump said on Monday he is pausing US strikes on energy sites for a five-day period to reach a deal, US Marines were reportedly on their way to the region, raising the speculation of ground operations. The Pentagon is also planning to send a brigade combat team from the Army’s elite 82nd Airborne Division to the region to support operations, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two US officials.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration is learnt to have offered a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, Associated Press (AP) reported, citing a person briefed on the contours of the plan but who was not authorised to speak publicly about it.
The ceasefire plan was reportedly submitted to Iran by intermediaries from Pakistan, who have offered to host renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
The US military is preparing to deploy at least 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East in the coming days, AP reported, citing to three people with knowledge of the move who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military plans.
Iran and Israel, meanwhile, continue to exchange drones and missiles despite Trump's announcement. Iran launched a wave of missiles on Israel on Tuesday and turned back a container ship from the Strait of Hormuz, while the latter also Israel kept up strikes on the Islamic Republic, with its defence minister Israel Katz saying the campaign would continue “at full intensity.”