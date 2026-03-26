Trump says he won't call Iran conflict ‘war’ because he doesn't have ‘approval,’ triggers outrage: ‘Colossal failure’

“I won’t use the word ‘war’ because they say if you use the word ‘war,’ that’s maybe not a good thing to do,” Trump told the crowd of GOP lawmakers at Union Station in Washington, D.C. “They don’t like the word ‘war’ because you’re supposed to get approval. So, I’ll use the word ‘military operation’, which is really what it is. It’s a military decimation.”

Donald Trump explained at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s (NRCC) annual fundraising dinner Wednesday, March 25, why he avoids using the word “war” to describe the Iran conflict.

The US and Israel first launched strikes on Tehran late last month. The White House later said that there have been “productive conversations” with Iran. However, Tehran has largely rebuffed the administration, including a ceasefire proposal.

According to the Constitution, only Congress can declare war. Lawmakers and even Trump himself have used the word “war” to describe the conflict in Iran. However, others have maintained that the US is not at war.

Democrats in Congress have been arguing since the initial strikes that Trump needs to get approval from the legislative branch before using more military force in Iran. However, the Senate on Tuesday, March 24, rejected the latest Democratic-led effort at reining in Trump’s military operation.

Only one Republican, Sen. Rand Paul (Ky), voting in support of the measure. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) voted to shoot down the resolution with Republicans.

‘What an absolute disaster’ Trump is facing backlash over his “war” comments, with Netizens suggesting he “admitted” that “he illegally went to war without congressional approval.”

“President Trump, some people call him the president I call him a traitor,” an X user commented on the above video. “The lack of support this guy is going to have when he's indicted again will be staggering,” wrote a user, while another say, “"Im told do this and I'm told to that" what an absolute disaster this all turned out to be.”

“Nah, he's proudly proclaiming how he tip-toed around a constitutional requirement,” one user wrote, while another said, “What a fraud- pray for the lives of the servicemen who are imperiled by this clown for the benefit of Israel”. “Trump is either very misinformed by his intelligence staff, or he is covering up a colossal failure,” wrote a user.