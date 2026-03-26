Why did Trump fire Corey Lewandowski? Details emerge on decision amid Kristi Noem affair row

After Kristi Noem's departure as the DHS secretary, reports now say that Corey Lewandowski, senior Trump administration official accused of having an affair with Noem, has also been fired by the President. Corey Lewandowski attends the inaugural Americas Counter Cartel Conference on March 5. (REUTERS)

Kristi Noem was subjected to grilling over the alleged affair during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on her handling of the Department of Homeland Security. She and Lewandowski, however, deny the allegations.

As the row continues, The New York Post reported, citing four sources, that Trump has fired Lewandowski after he was spotted with Kristi Noem on an official South America trip as US Special Envoy.

Corey Lewandowski's role in the Trump administration was informal, though he was a powerful associate who influenced many of the POTUS's decision. As a result, it is unlikely than an official statement will come from the White House on Lewandowski's departure.

Also read: Who is Bryon Noem? 5 things about Kristi Noem's husband as Corey Lewandowski affair question slammed by DHS Secretary

Lewandowski himself has not yet confirmed whether he was relieved of his duties in the Trump administration.

Noem was replaced as Secretary of the DHS by Markwayne Mullin, a Republican U.S. senator from Oklahoma.

Why Did Trump And Lewandowski Fall Out? The New York Post stated in its report, citing two sources, that Donald Trump was unhappy with Corey Lewandowski over his decision to spend $220 million on an ad with Noem in it. He was also reportedly displeased with some of Lewandowski's contracting decisions.

The other two sources cited in the report noted that Lewandowski himself asked to be removed as he did not want to work in the State Department. The Post said that the decision was influenced by Kristi Noem's departure from the Trump administration.

Also read: Kristi Noem despises husband Bryon's family; insider spills secrets amid Corey Lewandowski affair row

Noem is currently touring the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Costa Rica, Guyana, and Ecuador as the US Special Envoy. In photos shared by the Guyana officials, she was seen seated with Lewandowski, suggesting he joined her on the trip.

Corey Lewandowski Kristi Noem Affair Row The House Judiciary Committee hearing highlighted rumors that Noem and Lewandowski were having a sexual relationship during Noem's hearing.

Rep. Sydney Kamlager‑Dove asked Noem directly: “Have you had sexual relations with Corey Lewandowski?” She chose not to answer the question, calling it "tabloid garbage." Lewandowski has also denied the allegations consistently.