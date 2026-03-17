US-Iran war update: Soldiers refusing to be deployed in Iran? New non-profit report raises concerns

A non-profit, Center on Conscience & War, on Monday quoted family members of service members and soldiers admitting that President Donald Trump's war on Iran ‘could have been prevented’. Its executive director tweeted about ‘phones ringing off the hook’. This comes as Trump warned that Washington is not ready to seek a deal with Tehran as Israel launched a new wave of strikes Sunday and Tehran's Revolutionary Guards threatened to hunt down and kill the Israeli leader. Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida (AFP)

Executive director Mike Prysner wrote about opposition to the war. “Phone has been ringing off the hook. A LOT more units have just been activated for deployment than the public knows about,” he posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

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‘Opposition to Iran war’ Center on Conscience & War reported that it spoke to the spouse of an infantryman in the 31st MEU currently headed towards Iran. She, as per the organization, said that her husband wants ‘nothing to do with this war’.

“Some number of Marines in the unit, specifically rank E-3 to E-5, do not agree with the mission,” the non-profit further tweeted.

“She reported that decline of confidence in the Department of War began with the Venezuela operation and intensified with the Minab school massacre…” another tweet on the same chain read.