200 US troops wounded in Middle East during Iran war, CENTCOM says; 13 killed

After around three weeks of fighting in the Middle East, the number of US troops wounded in the war against Iran has risen to around 200, a US military official said on Monday. US President Donald Trump salutes as members of a US Army team carry the flagged-drapped transfer case containing the remains of US soldier Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens during a dignified transfer solemn event at Dover Air Force Base, in Dover, Delaware. (AFP)

In addition to the wounded, 13 US soldiers have been killed since Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israel and US targets in Middle East following the start of conflict on February 28.

The US military's Central Command, in a statement, said a majority of the injuries were minor, adding that 180 troops have already returned to duty.

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"The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and more than 180 troops have already returned to duty. 10 are categorized as seriously wounded," Captain Tim Hawkins, spokesman for US Central Command said, according to AFP.

The injuries took place in countries across the Gulf, namely Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The Iranian strikes have targeted US military infrastructure, military jets, and diplomatic mission in the three week of fighting, that has failed to bring any significant yield for both the sides.

Also Read: Trump says US 'destroyed everything, but oil pipes' in strikes on Iran's Kharg Island

On the Iranian side, more than 1,200 people have been killed, including around 200 women and 200 children, and over 10,000 civilians injured, according to the country's health ministry figures as of March 8.

Meanwhile, 14 people have been killed in Israel, while another 886 people have died in Lebanon. More than one million people have also been displaced in Lebanon in the ongoing conflict.

Both Trump and Iran have showed no signs of mediation, with the US President warning of more strikes on Kharg Island. US is also planning to deploy additional mariners, along with warships in the Middle East.