Ground invasion soon? Why Kharg Island finds itself at the centre of Iran-US war

Kharg Island, a small but strategically vital Iranian outpost in the Persian Gulf, has emerged as a focal point in the escalating war between Iran and the United States. The island's significance lies not in its size, but in what it represents: the heart of Iran’s oil and a critical lever in global energy markets. Donald Trump has hinted at a ground invasion to seize Kharg island, something that Iran has warned against.

Recent remarks by Donald Trump have thrust Kharg Island back into geopolitical headlines. In an interview with the Financial Times on Monday, Trump floated the possibility of US forces seizing the island, saying, “Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t,” while acknowledging that such a move would require a prolonged American presence.

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The oil lifeline at stake Kharg Island serves as Iran’s primary oil export terminal, handling the bulk of the country’s crude shipments. Any disruption here would directly impact global oil supply chains, which are already under strain due to the ongoing conflict.

The island’s proximity to the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil passes, amplifies its strategic importance. Iran’s longstanding ability to threaten or control this narrow passage has rattled global markets, pushing up oil prices and raising fears of supply shocks.

Trump's suggestion of seizing Kharg Island aligns with his broader rhetoric about “taking the oil,” a move that would mark a dramatic escalation and potentially shift the war from aerial and naval engagements to a ground invasion.

A trigger for wider escalation Any attempt to capture Kharg Island would almost certainly provoke a fierce Iranian response. Tehran has already warned it could mine the Persian Gulf if its territory is invaded, a step that could paralyse maritime trade.

Iran has also signalled that it could activate regional proxies, including Houthi forces in Yemen, to open new fronts - potentially targeting shipping routes in the Red Sea. Such actions would transform the conflict into a broader regional war involving multiple theatres.