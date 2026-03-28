Strait of Hormuz: Which countries' ships are allowed to pass through Iran's chokehold and which aren't?
Over the last month, at least five ships have arrived in India after crossing the Strait of Hormuz so far.
Iran’s chokehold of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most essential trade waterways in the world that hosts around a fifth of the world’s energy trade, has crippled oil supply to several countries. Many nations which heavily depend on the Middle East for their oil supply have resorted to measures such as switching to a four-day work week and less use of air conditioning.
However, as the war between Iran and the United States enters its second month on Saturday, some ships are finding their way through the Strait of Hormuz but the volume remains far lower in comparison to what it was before the war.
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According to reports, while over 100 ships would pass through the waterway each day on an average before the way, that number now lies in single digits to as low as three to four. However, among the vessels that have passed through the Strait of Hormuz over the past month amid the war which refuses to de-escalated are some that reached or are reaching India.
Which countries’ vessels pass through the Strait of Hormuz and which don’t?
In a huge relief for India amid a “concerning” situation around the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) situation, Iran earlier this week named it one of the few “friendly nations” that would be allowed to pass through the otherwise effectively closed waterway.
On Saturday itself, two Indian-flagged ships carrying LPG, BW Tyr and BW Elm, started transiting the Strait of Hormuz, HT reported earlier citing a person aware of the development who requested anonymity.
Also read: Two more India-flagged LPG carriers started transiting Strait of Hormuz
Over the last month, at least five ships have arrived in India after crossing the Strait of Hormuz so far, which includes Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, which carried LPG, and Jag Laadki, which carried crude oil.
In this situation, India finds itself in the company of nations such as China, Russia, Iraq and Pakistan.
On Thursday, Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai said in a post, “Iran FM Abbas Araghchi: We permitted passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan.”
Apart from the countries mentioned by Araghchi, Thailand and Malaysia have also claimed that they have been assured by Iran that their ships will be allowed to pass through the Hormuz waterway.
However, among the vessels which Iran has clearly refused to pass through the Strait of Hormuz are those linked to the United States and Israel and their allies.
Iran said in a letter to International Maritime Organization on Tuesday, “Non-hostile vessels, including those belonging to or associated with other States, may – provided that they neither participate in nor support acts of aggression against Iran and fully comply with the declared safety and security regulations – benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the competent Iranian authorities,” reported Al Jazeera.
Also read: Iran's message to Gulf neighbours it is bombing: 'If you want security...'
Iran charging a toll to cross the Strait of Hormuz?
Iran’s Parliament is currently mulling to levy a toll on ships passing through the key trade waterway and is seeking to pass a legislation to implement the same.
A draft law for the same has been prepared and is in process to be finalised by the legal team of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, Iran’s Tasnim and Fars news agencies quoted chairman of parliament’s Civil Affairs Committee as saying.
“According to this plan, Iran must collect fees to ensure the security of ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz,” said an official, reported Iranian media.
“This is completely natural. Just as in other corridors, when goods pass through a country, duties are paid. The Strait of Hormuz is also a corridor. We ensure its security, and it is natural for ships and tankers to pay us duties,” he added.
However, according to a report by shipping journal Lloyd’s List on Wednesday, some ships are already being charged to go through Hormuz. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio questioned the legality of the move and called it “unacceptable”.
“One of the immediate challenges we’re going to face is an Iran that may decide that they want to set up a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz. Not only is this illegal, it’s unacceptable, it’s dangerous for the world,” Rubio said.
Around 2,000 ships on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz are awaiting their transition through the waterway, International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez told Al Jazeera.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More