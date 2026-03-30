Trump claims he got a 'gift' from Iran, reveals his plan for Kharg Island

Donald Trump has claimed that Iran allowed additional oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a 'present' to Washington, even as the conflict in the Middle East deepens and high-stakes negotiations continue behind the scenes. Trump claimed that Iran had allowed 20 oil tankers to cross Strait of Hormuz as a gift to US. (AI-generated image)

In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump said Tehran had initially permitted 10 Pakistan-flagged oil tankers to cross the crucial shipping lane, before increasing the number to 20 - a claim that has not been verified yet.

“They gave us 10. Now they’re giving 20 and the 20 have already started and they’re going right up the middle of the Strait,” Trump told FT, framing the move as a gesture from Iran amid ongoing indirect talks.

He added that Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s parliamentary speaker, had authorised the additional shipments. “He’s the one who authorised the ships to me,” Trump said.

Talks continue amid threats of escalation The remarks come at a time of heightened tensions, with the US and its allies engaged in an expanding conflict with Iran that has already disrupted regional stability and global energy markets.

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Despite his claim of a conciliatory 'gift', Trump maintained a hardline stance, warning that Tehran faces a looming deadline to strike a deal. He said Iran must agree to terms by April 6 or risk further US strikes targeting its energy infrastructure.

At the same time, Trump indicated that diplomatic channels remain active. According to the FT interview, indirect negotiations - reportedly facilitated by Pakistani intermediaries - are “going very well,” and a deal could be reached quickly.

“We’ve got about 3,000 targets left… A deal could be made fairly quickly,” he said, referring to the scale of US military operations so far.

Oil, strategy and the Strait of Hormuz The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but vital waterway through which a significant portion of global oil supplies flows, has become a central focus of the conflict. Any perceived easing of tensions in the strait, such as the reported passage of additional tankers, carries implications for global markets.

In the same interview, Trump reiterated that his “preference” would be to “take the oil” in Iran, including potentially seizing key infrastructure such as Kharg Island, the country’s main export hub.

"Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options. It would also mean we had to be there [in Kharg Island] for a while. I don’t think they have any defence. We could take it very easily," Trump told FT.

Conflicting claims and uncertainty Trump’s assertion that Iran provided a “present” of tanker access has not been independently confirmed, underscoring the fog of war surrounding developments in the region.

The US president also claimed that Iran is undergoing a form of “regime change” following strikes that reportedly killed senior leaders, and suggested uncertainty over the condition of key figures, including the country’s top leadership.

Tehran, however, has maintained that its leadership remains intact and has pushed back against speculation about internal instability.