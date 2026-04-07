Inside Iran's 10-point proposal to end war after rejecting US ceasefire deal

Iran on Monday formally rejected a ceasefire proposal and instead put forward a 10-point plan aimed at ending the war, including calling for a permanent halt to the fighting. US President Donald Trump said a ceasefire proposal in the Iran war was a "very significant step," but added it was still not enough to bring the conflict to an end. People sit before a banner depicting Iran's supreme leaders since 1979. (AFP)

Five weeks into the US-Israeli war on Iran, the US president asked Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for global shipping by midnight GMT on Tuesday, warning of a fresh and severe round of airstrikes if it did not comply. Follow US-Iran war live updates here.

Iran’s 10-point plan to end war with US, Israel A framework to end the war, brokered by Pakistan, suggested an immediate ceasefire, followed by negotiations on a broader peace deal to be finalised within 15 to 20 days, a source familiar with the proposal told news agency Reuters.

Tehran, however, refused the plan and said only a permanent end to the war would be acceptable, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

Iran responded with a list of 10 points. Some of the key proposals include: Ending conflicts in the region

A permanent end to the war rather than a short-term ceasefire

A system to ensure safe movement through the Strait of Hormuz

Formal recognition of its right to enrich uranium under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)

Removal of sanctions imposed by the United States and other countries

An end to Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon

In exchange, Iran would remove its effective blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route, but would charge about $2 million per vessel. The amount would be shared with Oman, located across the Strait, The New York Times reported.

reported. The funds would go towards rebuilding infrastructure damaged in US and Israeli strikes, instead of seeking direct compensation, the plan said. Iran could be ‘taken out’ in one night: Trump Trump, who warned he would unleash "hell" on Tehran if no agreement was reached by 8 pm EDT Tuesday (midnight GMT) to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies, dismissed Iran’s response and said the deadline would not change.

Speaking at a news conference, Trump said Iran could be "taken out" in one night "and that night might be tomorrow night," referring to Tuesday.

He said US forces would target Iranian power plants and bridges. If no deal is reached, Trump said "every bridge in Iran will be decimated" by midnight EDT (0400 GMT) on Wednesday and "every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again."

Trump rejected concerns that such strikes could amount to a war crime or turn Iran’s 93 million people against the US.

With inputs from agencies