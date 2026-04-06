Iran media shares visuals of ‘wreckage’ after US aircraft shot down in Isfahan | Video

A video allegedly showing parts of an American aircraft involved in a rescue mission for a US aviator was shared by Tehran’s state broadcaster on social media. The aviator’s F-15E Strike Eagle jet was shot down by Iran last week. An image released on April 5, 2026, and obtained from social media appears to show wreckage of an American aircraft and a helicopter rotor in Isfahan, Iran. (Social Media via REUTERS)

On Sunday, Iranian military officials said that two C-130 military transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters belonging to the US army were destroyed in southern Iran’s Isfahan province during the mission to locate the stranded crew member. Follow US-Iran war live updates here.

Visuals show ‘wreckage’ of downed aircraft Iran and the United States had been searching since Friday for the second crew member of the F-15E. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said the officer had been found during a search and rescue mission.

Iranian state media aired images showing burnt debris that appeared to be from an aircraft in a desert area. Officials said two C-130 transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters were destroyed.

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Footage shared by Iran's Press TV shows two burnt propellers and engines. HT could not verify the authenticity of the video.