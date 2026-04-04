US F-15 jet can fly at 3,017 kmph, carry over 9,000-kg payload: All about plane shot down by Iran

Two US military aircraft, an F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet and an A-10 attack plane, were shot down by Iranian defence forces on. The conflict between the two countries, with the US backed by Israel, continues in West Asia with no sign of an immediate end. This handout photo released by the US Air Force and Central Command shows a US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle departing for a combat mission at an undisclosed location on March 16, 2026 during Operation Epic Fury. (AFP)

Notably, the last time an American fighter jet was shot down in combat was an A-10 Thunderbolt II during the 2003 US invasion Iraq, Air Force Brigadier General Houston Cantwell, a former F-16 fighter pilot, said. Follow US-Iran war live updates here.

Behnam Ben Taleblu, who is the Iran programme senior director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington-based think tank, told the Associated Press that US aircraft have been operating at lower heights, making them easier targets for Iranian missiles.

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In this story, we take a look at all we know about the F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet.