Race against time to find F-15 crew in Iran, video shows US choppers on search operation under fire

American forces scrambled to locate a missing crew member after Iran shot down a US F-15E Strike Eagle on Friday, rescuing one service member while continuing efforts to find the second, whose status remains unclear. Picture shows a US Air Force (USAF) F-15E Eagle fighter jet. The US warplane has gone down over Iran and US forces have rescued one of the crew. (File photo/AFP) Iranian state media, meanwhile, reported that an additional US A-10 attack aircraft was also hit and crashed, though US media claimed that its pilot was safely recovered. Several unverified videos circulating on social media appear to show widespread US military search-and-rescue operations inside Iran, with helicopters and aircraft seen flying over the region. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clips. Raising the stakes even further, an Iranian television reporter has said that anyone capturing the US crew member alive would “receive a valuable reward”. Track US-Iran war live updates.

'US' rescue mission, chopper under fire' As the American forces intensified the search operation, a purported video shared by a UK-based news outlet, Iran International, showed US helicopters coming under small arms fire amid rescue efforts. The report claimed that the chopper was flying over southwestern Iran’s Kohgiluyeh area and Boyer-Ahmad province when it came under fire. The footage, shared by the channel, appears to capture two helicopters engaged in a high-risk rescue mission, flying at a low altitude, as the noise of probable gunfire can be heard in the background.