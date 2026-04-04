Race against time to find F-15 crew in Iran, video shows US choppers on search operation under fire
Video shows two helicopters engaged in rescue mission in Iran, flying at a low altitude, as the noise of probable gunfire can be heard in the background.
American forces scrambled to locate a missing crew member after Iran shot down a US F-15E Strike Eagle on Friday, rescuing one service member while continuing efforts to find the second, whose status remains unclear.
Iranian state media, meanwhile, reported that an additional US A-10 attack aircraft was also hit and crashed, though US media claimed that its pilot was safely recovered.
Several unverified videos circulating on social media appear to show widespread US military search-and-rescue operations inside Iran, with helicopters and aircraft seen flying over the region. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clips.
Raising the stakes even further, an Iranian television reporter has said that anyone capturing the US crew member alive would “receive a valuable reward”. Track US-Iran war live updates.
'US' rescue mission, chopper under fire'
As the American forces intensified the search operation, a purported video shared by a UK-based news outlet, Iran International, showed US helicopters coming under small arms fire amid rescue efforts.
The report claimed that the chopper was flying over southwestern Iran’s Kohgiluyeh area and Boyer-Ahmad province when it came under fire.
The footage, shared by the channel, appears to capture two helicopters engaged in a high-risk rescue mission, flying at a low altitude, as the noise of probable gunfire can be heard in the background.
What a US rescue mission in combat zone looks like?
Reports say such rescue missions are typically handled by highly trained US Air Force Pararescuemen, also known as PJs, who specialise in extracting personnel from combat zones.
“They are essentially dedicated to just this,” CBS News national security analyst Aaron MacLean said, referring to the Pararescuemen.
Describing their role further, he said they “operate with different aviation packages to insert in these exact circumstances.”
Accrding to CBS, the downed crew members are also trained to survive and assist in their own rescue. They carry first-aid kits and have “training in how to administer self-care in case they're injured.” They are also equipped with communication tools to stay in touch.
The expert noted that such personnel typically carry GPS trackers, locator beacons, and encrypted radios, tools that help them evade enemy forces while signalling rescuers.
The incident marks the first time in over two decades that a US fighter jet has been downed in combat. The last such loss dates back to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, when an A-10 Thunderbolt II was shot down, according to retired Air Force Brig Gen Houston Cantwell, cited by The Associated Press.
‘No, it’s war’: Trump downplays impact on talks
Despite the F-15E setback, President Donald Trump said the incident would not affect ongoing indirect negotiations with Iran.
“No, not at all,” he said in a phone interview with NBC News. “No, it’s war.”
The conflict, now over a month old, began with US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s supreme leader, triggering widespread retaliation across the region.
Amid the escalation, Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf mocked Washington’s position, taking a swipe at the Trump administration’s war strategy.
“After defeating Iran 37 times in a row, this brilliant no-strategy war they started has now been downgraded from ‘regime change’ to ‘Hey! Can anyone find our pilots? Please?’” he wrote on X, adding: “Wow. What incredible progress. Absolute geniuses.”