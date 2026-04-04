Iran war news highlights: Drone causes fire at Kuwait oil complex; Trump claims many Iranian military leaders killed

And, echoing the religious language of Trump's social media post, he warned that "the simple meaning of this message is that the gates of hell will open for you".

Several blasts were reportedly heard in Israel's Jerusalem after it reported the detection of Iranian missiles towards it. AFP journalists heard at least six blasts, more than a month into a conflict that was triggered by Israel and the United States striking Tehran.

In a latest warning to Iran, US President Donald Trump on Saturday gave a 48-hour deadline to Tehran to make a deal on opening the Strait of Hormuz or face "hell."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to make a deal or open up the Strait of Hormuz, referring to his ultimatum issued on March 26.

"Time is running out -- 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them," the president said, adding: "Glory be to GOD!"

Russia on Saturday condemned an "evil" US-Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear plant in Bushehr, which hosts Russian staff, and urged an immediate end to attacks on atomic facilities.

"We strongly condemn this evil deed, which resulted in loss of life," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday said that the country never refused to go to Islamabad for mediation talks, as reports emerged that the initiative to facilitate talks by Pakistan had run into an obstacle.

In a post on social media platform X, Araghchi expressed gratitude towards Pakistan for its efforts, adding, “We have never refused to go to Islamabad.”

“What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting end to the illegal war that is imposed on us,” the post read.

Earlier, a projectile from a US-Israeli attack hit near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran on Saturday, killing one person, state media reported. Earlier, five people were injured after strikes hit the Mahshahr Petrochemical Zone in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province.

The conflict began over a month ago after US-Israeli strikes on Iran that killed former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran responded, and the fighting spread across West Asia, affecting the global economy and millions of people.

Second US jet shot down in Persian Gulf

A second US Air Force aircraft crashed in the Persian Gulf region on Friday, the New York Times reported.

According to the report, the A-10 Warthog went down near the Strait of Hormuz around the same time Iran shot down a US F-15E fighter jet, citing US officials. The pilot was rescued safely.

A US official said one of the two crew members from the F-15 jet has been rescued.

Trump says ‘won’t affect talks' with Iran

US President Donald Trump said the loss of a US military aircraft will not affect diplomatic talks with Iran, NBC News reported.

Rejecting suggestions that the incident could disrupt negotiations, he said, "No, not at all. No, it's war. We're in war."

These comments mark his first public reaction to the loss of a US aircraft during the conflict, even as fighting and diplomatic efforts continue at the same time.

Israeli military says it struck key infrastructure in Iranian capital

The Israeli military said on Saturday that its air force struck ballistic and anti-aircraft missile storage sites in Tehran.

It said the strikes a day earlier included weapons manufacturing sites as well as military research and development facilities in the Iranian capital.

It said the strikes are part of an ongoing phase to increase damage to Iran's "core systems and foundations."

Dubai's Oracle building targeted

Authorities in Dubai said the facades of two buildings were damaged by debris from intercepted drones, including one belonging to US tech firm Oracle. No injuries were reported.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has threatened to attack Oracle and 17 other US companies after accusing them of being involved in "terrorist espionage" operations in Iran.

Previous Iranian drone strikes caused damage to three Amazon Web Services facilities in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.