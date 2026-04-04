Iran war news highlights: Drone causes fire at Kuwait oil complex; Trump claims many Iranian military leaders killed
Iran war news highlights: Iran's central military command on Saturday rejected Donald Trump's threat to destroy the country's vital infrastructure if it does not accept a deal within 48 hours. General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi said the threat was a "helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action".
- 1:52 AM IST, Apr 5Key points so far
- 1:21 AM IST, Apr 5Argentina says Iran’s top diplomat expelled from country
- 12:54 AM IST, Apr 5Iran says Iraqi ships allowed to use Strait of Hormuz
- 12:28 AM IST, Apr 5IDF airstrikes hit Lebanon's Kfar Hatta
- 12:01 AM IST, Apr 5Kuwait says Iranian drone attack caused ‘significant damage’ on government office complex
- 11:46 PM IST, Apr 4Fresh Iranian missile barrage on Israel
- 11:33 PM IST, Apr 4Kuwait Petroleum says headquarters set ablaze by a drone strike
- 10:49 PM IST, Apr 4Fire at Kuwait's oil complex after drone attack
- 10:38 PM IST, Apr 4At least 3 killed, 2 wounded in US-Israeli attack on Iran’s Kohgiluyeh, governor says
- 10:12 PM IST, Apr 4Kuwait intercepting fresh missile and drone attacks
- 9:47 PM IST, Apr 4Trump says Iran military leaders killed in Tehran strike
- 9:20 PM IST, Apr 4Woman among five killed in Israeli attack in southern Lebanon
- 8:48 PM IST, Apr 4Over 170 injured in Israeli attacks on Iran’s petrochemical facilities
- 8:27 PM IST, Apr 4Iran rejects Trump's 'helpless, nervous' ultimatum
- 8:26 PM IST, Apr 4Iran media says Soleimani family denies links to pair arrested in US
- 8:14 PM IST, Apr 4Iran's foreign minister warns of ‘serious radiation risk’ after attack on Bushehr power plant
- 7:57 PM IST, Apr 4White House says Trump is ‘working nonstop’
- 7:53 PM IST, Apr 4Houthis claim Israeli airport, military sites targeted in missile attack
- 7:50 PM IST, Apr 4Argentina says Iran’s top diplomat has been expelled from the country
- 7:37 PM IST, Apr 4Explosion hits pro-Israel centre in the Netherlands
- 7:23 PM IST, Apr 42 girls killed in Israeli attack on Lebanese town
- 6:34 PM IST, Apr 4At least five killed in attack on Mahshahr Petrochemical Zone, Iran’s media says
- 6:14 PM IST, Apr 4Netanyahu says Israel targeted Iran's steel, petrochemicals hubs
- 5:51 PM IST, Apr 4Israel preparing for attacks on Iranian energy sites, awaits US green light, official says
- 5:46 PM IST, Apr 4Israel army says identified missile launched from Yemen
- 5:45 PM IST, Apr 4Israel’s war injury toll rises to 6,771
- 5:19 PM IST, Apr 4Iran says Iraq shipping free to cross Strait of Hormuz
- 5:15 PM IST, Apr 4Israeli military says soldier killed in Lebanon fighting
- 5:00 PM IST, Apr 4Iraq says passenger traffic back at normal at Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran
- 4:41 PM IST, Apr 4Trump revokes green cards of 4 Iranian nationals connected to Iranian govt
- 4:24 PM IST, Apr 4Iran says Iraq exempted from Strait of Hormuz restrictions
- 4:06 PM IST, Apr 4Israel says several injured after Iran strikes near Tel Aviv
- 3:44 PM IST, Apr 4Several blasts over Jerusalem after Iran missiles detected
- 3:40 PM IST, Apr 4Who was late Iran general Soleimani, whose relatives have been arrested in US
- 3:27 PM IST, Apr 4US searches for airman as Iran keeps up Middle East attacks
- 3:15 PM IST, Apr 4US arrests relatives of slain Iranian general Soleimani
- 2:54 PM IST, Apr 4Which was the earlier deadline Trump gave Iran to open Hormuz?
- 2:48 PM IST, Apr 4‘All hell will reign,' warns Trump, gives Iran 48hrs to open Hormuz
- 2:43 PM IST, Apr 4Israel strikes Tyre in south Lebanon after evacuation warnings
- 2:33 PM IST, Apr 4Trump threatens Iran to open Hormuz Strait in 48 Hours or face ‘hell’
- 2:05 PM IST, Apr 4‘Strongly condemn this evil deed,’ says Russia after US-Israeli strikes on Iran nuclear plant
- 2:00 PM IST, Apr 4Russia slams ‘evil’ US-Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear plant
- 1:43 PM IST, Apr 4Traffic through Hormuz Strait reaches highest since beginning of war
- 1:27 PM IST, Apr 4Iraq shuts key Shalamcheh trade crossing with Iran after airstrikes
- 1:14 PM IST, Apr 4Russia evacuates 198 workers from Iran nuclear plant in Bushehr
- 1:02 PM IST, Apr 4UAE condemns attacks targeting embassy, residence of head of mission in Damascus
- 12:48 PM IST, Apr 4Iran says new air defence system used to target US fighter jet
- 12:40 PM IST, Apr 4UAE air defenses engaged 23 missiles, 56 drones
- 12:34 PM IST, Apr 4Indian LPG tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz, Iranian cargo reaches Mangalore
- 12:18 PM IST, Apr 4Iran offers a simple solution to Hormuz Strait blockade, says ‘Be polite and pass’
- 12:09 PM IST, Apr 4US-Israeli strikes hit 30 universities in Iran since war began, says Iran minister
- 11:58 AM IST, Apr 4Iran seeks ‘conclusive and lasting’ end to war
- 11:45 AM IST, Apr 4Iran Guards drone-hit Israel-linked ship in Hormuz, vessel catches fire
- 11:34 AM IST, Apr 4Iran Guards say targeted Israel-linked vessel in Strait of Hormuz
- 11:20 AM IST, Apr 4European ministers call for profit caps on energy companies as Iran war drives price surge
- 11:07 AM IST, Apr 4Israel issues evacuation warning to residents of south Lebanon's Tyre city
- 10:56 AM IST, Apr 4Iranians overseas say their loved ones are being detained back home
- 10:44 AM IST, Apr 4Iran says never refused Islamabad mediation talks, insists on end to ‘illegal war’
- 10:30 AM IST, Apr 4Iran allows essential goods vessels to its ports via Hormuz Strait
- 10:24 AM IST, Apr 4US-Israeli strike hits cement plant in southern Iran
- 10:13 AM IST, Apr 4Drones hit Iraq's Rumaila North Oilfield, injuring 3 workers
- 10:08 AM IST, Apr 4US-Israeli strike hits trade terminal at Iran-Iraq border, killing one
- 10:00 AM IST, Apr 4US continues search for missing pilot, Iran calls on public to find 'enemy pilot'
- 9:43 AM IST, Apr 4US-Israeli strike kills one Iraqi fighter near Syria border
- 9:33 AM IST, Apr 4IAEA reports no increase in radiation level after strike at Bushehr nuclear plant
- 9:24 AM IST, Apr 4Iraq closes Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran
- 9:09 AM IST, Apr 4Support building damaged after strike hit close to Bushehr nuclear facility
- 8:58 AM IST, Apr 4One guard killed in attack on Iran's Bushehr plant
- 8:48 AM IST, Apr 4One killed as US-Israeli strikes hit Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant
- 8:36 AM IST, Apr 4Projectile hits near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant
- 8:33 AM IST, Apr 4Explosion hits pro-Israel centre in the Netherlands
- 8:31 AM IST, Apr 45 injured in US-Israeli strikes on petrochemicals hub
- 8:22 AM IST, Apr 43 firms hit in petrochemicals hub in Iran, says report
- 7:59 AM IST, Apr 4‘High chances of casualties’ after Iran petrochemical hub hit
- 7:48 AM IST, Apr 4Explosions heard at Mahshahr Special Petrochemical Zone in Iran
- 7:23 AM IST, Apr 4After 2 jets, Iran says it hit US drone over Isfahan
- 7:13 AM IST, Apr 4Pak rejects reports of collapse of initiative to facilitate talks
- 6:30 AM IST, Apr 4Israel claims it hit military sites in Tehran
- 5:59 AM IST, Apr 4‘Valuable reward’ announced for F-15 warplane crew member
- 5:33 AM IST, Apr 4Drone strikes oil storage facilities in Iraq
- 5:14 AM IST, Apr 42 US jets hit, first such ‘enemy fire’ loss in over 2 decades
- 4:37 AM IST, Apr 4Explosions heard in Tehran
- 4:02 AM IST, Apr 4Iran's parliament speaker hints at targeting Bab el-Mandeb Strait
- 3:46 AM IST, Apr 4Iran says no' to Pakistan's attempt to broker peace, refuses to meet in Islamabad
- 3:22 AM IST, Apr 4Shrapnel falls on Oracle building in Dubai, authorities confirm
- 3:06 AM IST, Apr 4Four US planes had already gone down during war
- 2:47 AM IST, Apr 4French, Japanese vessels cross Strait of Hormuz
- 2:27 AM IST, Apr 4Moment when US' A-10 warplane was struck by Iran | Watch video
- 2:19 AM IST, Apr 4Dubai says no fire or injuries from falling debris in Marina area
- 2:06 AM IST, Apr 4Missile debris falls on Dubai Marina building in UAE
- 1:50 AM IST, Apr 4What we know about the two US jets that were shot down
- 1:41 AM IST, Apr 4Israeli army says missiles fired from Iran
- 1:34 AM IST, Apr 4Explosions heard in Beirut
- 1:31 AM IST, Apr 4Trump says downing of jet ‘won’t affect' talks with Iran
- 1:21 AM IST, Apr 4Second US military jet shot down in Persian Gulf
Iran war news highlights: Iran's central military command on Saturday rejected US President Donald Trump's threat to destroy the country's vital infrastructure if it does not accept a peace deal within 48 hours. General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, in a statement from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Trump's threat was a "helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action"....Read More
And, echoing the religious language of Trump's social media post, he warned that "the simple meaning of this message is that the gates of hell will open for you".
Several blasts were reportedly heard in Israel's Jerusalem after it reported the detection of Iranian missiles towards it. AFP journalists heard at least six blasts, more than a month into a conflict that was triggered by Israel and the United States striking Tehran.
In a latest warning to Iran, US President Donald Trump on Saturday gave a 48-hour deadline to Tehran to make a deal on opening the Strait of Hormuz or face "hell."
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to make a deal or open up the Strait of Hormuz, referring to his ultimatum issued on March 26.
"Time is running out -- 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them," the president said, adding: "Glory be to GOD!"
Russia on Saturday condemned an "evil" US-Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear plant in Bushehr, which hosts Russian staff, and urged an immediate end to attacks on atomic facilities.
"We strongly condemn this evil deed, which resulted in loss of life," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday said that the country never refused to go to Islamabad for mediation talks, as reports emerged that the initiative to facilitate talks by Pakistan had run into an obstacle.
In a post on social media platform X, Araghchi expressed gratitude towards Pakistan for its efforts, adding, “We have never refused to go to Islamabad.”
“What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting end to the illegal war that is imposed on us,” the post read.
Earlier, a projectile from a US-Israeli attack hit near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran on Saturday, killing one person, state media reported. Earlier, five people were injured after strikes hit the Mahshahr Petrochemical Zone in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province.
The conflict began over a month ago after US-Israeli strikes on Iran that killed former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran responded, and the fighting spread across West Asia, affecting the global economy and millions of people.
Second US jet shot down in Persian Gulf
A second US Air Force aircraft crashed in the Persian Gulf region on Friday, the New York Times reported.
According to the report, the A-10 Warthog went down near the Strait of Hormuz around the same time Iran shot down a US F-15E fighter jet, citing US officials. The pilot was rescued safely.
A US official said one of the two crew members from the F-15 jet has been rescued.
Trump says ‘won’t affect talks' with Iran
US President Donald Trump said the loss of a US military aircraft will not affect diplomatic talks with Iran, NBC News reported.
Rejecting suggestions that the incident could disrupt negotiations, he said, "No, not at all. No, it's war. We're in war."
These comments mark his first public reaction to the loss of a US aircraft during the conflict, even as fighting and diplomatic efforts continue at the same time.
Israeli military says it struck key infrastructure in Iranian capital
The Israeli military said on Saturday that its air force struck ballistic and anti-aircraft missile storage sites in Tehran.
It said the strikes a day earlier included weapons manufacturing sites as well as military research and development facilities in the Iranian capital.
It said the strikes are part of an ongoing phase to increase damage to Iran's "core systems and foundations."
Dubai's Oracle building targeted
Authorities in Dubai said the facades of two buildings were damaged by debris from intercepted drones, including one belonging to US tech firm Oracle. No injuries were reported.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard has threatened to attack Oracle and 17 other US companies after accusing them of being involved in "terrorist espionage" operations in Iran.
Previous Iranian drone strikes caused damage to three Amazon Web Services facilities in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
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Iran war news LIVE: Key points so far
Iran war news LIVE: Here are the key points:
- The Iranian military said Iraq is exempt from shipping restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz that have strangled global energy flows for weeks.
- Kuwait’s state media reported that an Iranian drone attack has caused “significant damage” to the government office complex.
- A US-Israeli attack on the Black Mountain has killed at least three people, according to the Iranian state media, which quoted the governor of Kohgiluyeh as saying.
- Search continues in a remote area of Iran for a missing US pilot whose F-15E jet was shot down.
- US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that "many" of Iran's military leaders were killed in a huge strike on the Islamic Republic's capital.
- At least 170 have been injured in the US-Israeli attack targeting petrochemical facilities in southwestern Iran, according to the Iranian state media.
- Iran's central military command on Saturday rejected US President Donald Trump's threat to destroy the country's vital infrastructure if it does not accept a peace deal within 48 hours.
Iran war news LIVE: Argentina says Iran’s top diplomat expelled from country
Iran war news LIVE: Argentina’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said Saturday it had expelled Iran’s top diplomat as tensions increase between Iran’s theocratic regime and Argentina’s libertarian government, which is closely aligned with the Trump administration.
In a message on X, Argentina’s Foreign Affairs Minister Pablo Quirno said Iran’s Charge D’Affaires, Mohsen Soltani Tehrani, had left the country “in compliance” with a resolution issued Thursday that gave the Iranian diplomat 48 hours to leave the South American country.
Iran war news LIVE: Iran says Iraqi ships allowed to use Strait of Hormuz
Iran war news LIVE: The Iranian military said Iraq is exempt from shipping restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz that have strangled global energy flows for weeks.
“Brotherly Iraq is exempt from any restrictions we have imposed on the Strait of Hormuz,” Iran’s military spokesman said in an Arabic-language video statement published by state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.
The declaration has the potential to unleash as much as 3 million barrels a day of Iraqi oil cargoes.
Iran war news LIVE updates: IDF airstrikes hit Lebanon's Kfar Hatta
Al Jazeera Arabic is reporting that Israeli forces have launched air attacks on the town of Kfar Hatta in the southern Sidon district.
The attack comes hours after the Israeli military issued a threat of an impending attack and issued forced orders for residents there to flee their homes.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Kuwait says Iranian drone attack caused ‘significant damage’ on government office complex
Kuwait’s state media is reporting that an Iranian drone attack has caused “significant damage” to the government office complex.
No injuries were reported, KUNA said, adding that employees will work remotely on Sunday.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Fresh Iranian missile barrage on Israel
The Israeli army has said that it has detected fresh missiles launched from Iran towards Israel.
In a statement, it said defensive systems are working to intercept the threat.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Kuwait Petroleum says headquarters set ablaze by a drone strike
Kuwait Petroleum Corp. said its headquarters caught fire after a strike by unmanned drones.
The damaged building, which also houses the emirate’s oil ministry, was evacuated, and firefighting crews are on the scene, KPC said in a statement.
The “oil sector leadership is closely monitoring the assessment of damages resulting from the incident, in coordination with the relevant authorities, while taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of personnel and secure the site,” according to the statement.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Fire at Kuwait's oil complex after drone attack
Kuwait’s state media is reporting a fire that has broken out at the Shuwaikh Oil Sector Complex after a drone attack.
There were no injuries, KUNA reported, adding that firefighting and emergency teams are responding to the incident.
Iran war news LIVE updates: At least 3 killed, 2 wounded in US-Israeli attack on Iran’s Kohgiluyeh, governor says
A US-Israeli attack on the Black Mountain has killed at least three people, according to the Iranian state media, which quoted the governor of Kohgiluyeh as saying.
Two others were wounded, the governor told the Tasnim news agency, warning that the casualty toll could rise.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Pope Leo XIV calls for harmony and peace in a world torn by war in first Easter vigil
Pope Leo XIV, carrying a tall, lit candle through a darkened, silent St. Peter’s Basilica, ushered in Christianity’s most joyous celebration with his first Easter vigil service as pontiff Saturday night, urging that Easter would bring harmony and peace to a world torn by wars.
Easter, for Christians, commemorates Christ’s triumph over death through his resurrection after his crucifixion. Lighting the candle before he entered the basilica, the pope intoned: “The light of Christ who rises in glory."
Candle bearers stopped to light the congregants' candles as they walked down the central aisle, spreading flickers of light through the dark basilica, before the lights went up as the pope arrived at the baroque main altar, followed by cardinals dressed in white.
In his homily, Leo called sin “a heavy barrier that closes us off and separates us from God, seeking to kill his words of hope within us,’’ and likened it to the stone that had covered Jesus’ tomb — but which was found overturned, revealing Jesus’ resurrection.
Leo said that there are stones representing sins to be overturned today, some “so heavy and so closely guarded that they seem to be immovable.”
“Some weigh heavily on the human heart, such as mistrust, fear, selfishness and resentment; others stemming from these inner struggles, sever the bonds between us through war, injustice and the isolation of peoples and nations.
“Let us not allow ourselves to be paralysed by them!” the pope said, calling on the faithful to make a commitment “so that the Easter gifts of harmony and peace may grow and flourish everywhere and always throughout the world.’’
Iran war news LIVE updates: Kuwait intercepting fresh missile and drone attacks
The Kuwaiti military has said that its air defences are intercepting missile and drone attacks.
“Any explosions heard are a result of air defence systems intercepting hostile attacks,” it said in a post on X.
Kuwait’s Defence Ministry said it has dealt with eight missile and 19 drone attacks in the past 24 hours.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Hunt goes on in Iran for missing US pilot
Search continues for a second day in a remote area of Iran for a missing US pilot whose F-15E jet was shot down.
Iran has urged residents to turn in the “enemy pilot” for a reward, as Washington faces heightened stakes as the conflict entered its sixth week.
The prospect of a US service member alive and on the run in Iran came amid slim chances for peace talks and polls in the US showing low public support for the war.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Trump says Iran military leaders killed in Tehran strike
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that "many" of Iran's military leaders were killed in a huge strike on the Islamic Republic's capital.
"Many of Iran's Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
The post included a video showing explosions lighting up a city's skyline at nightbut did not specify when the military action occurred.
The war erupted more than a month ago with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, triggering a retaliation that has spread the conflict throughout the Middle East and convulsed the global economy.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Woman among five killed in Israeli attack in southern Lebanon
An attack on the town of Maarakah killed five people, including a woman, Lebanon’s NNA cited the country’s Health Ministry as saying.
Israeli air raids also targeted the towns of Batoulay and Chehabiyeh, causing multiple injuries, according to NNA.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Over 170 injured in Israeli attacks on Iran’s petrochemical facilities
At least 170 have been injured in the US-Israeli attack targeting petrochemical facilities in southwestern Iran, according to the Iranian state media.
The IRNA news agency cited a local official in Khuzestan province as saying the strike hit several companies in the Mahshahr Special Economic Zone for petrochemicals. The official said the wounded received medical treatment, with most discharged after outpatient care.
Earlier, Fars news agency said at least five people were killed in the US-Israeli strikes that targeted Iran’s Mahshahr and Bandar Imam special petrochemical zones.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Iran rejects Trump's 'helpless, nervous' ultimatum
Iran's central military command on Saturday rejected US President Donald Trump's threat to destroy the country's vital infrastructure if it does not accept a peace deal within 48 hours.
General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, in a statement from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Trump's threat was "a helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action".
And, echoing the religious language of Trump's social media post, he warned that "the simple meaning of this message is that the gates of hell will open for you".
Iran war news LIVE updates: Iran media says Soleimani family denies links to pair arrested in US
Iranian media on Saturday quoted two daughters of slain former Iranian covert operations chief Qassem Soleimani denying that two Iranian women arrested in the United States were their relatives.
Earlier, the US State Department had announced that a niece and a grand-niece of Soleimani had been arrested and stripped of their US residency. The statement identified the niece as Hamideh Soleimani Afshar. Her daughter was not named.
But, according to the Iranian news agency Fars, Soleimani's daughter Zeinab said: "The US State Department's claim is a lie: the people arrested in the United States have no connection to the family."
Iranian state TV cited another daughter, Narjes, a member of Tehran's Islamic City Council, as saying: "To this day, no member of the family nor any relative of Martyr Soleimani has resided in the United States."
Iran war news LIVE updates: Iran's foreign minister warns of ‘serious radiation risk’ after attack on Bushehr power plant
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has written a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, condemning the US-Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites, including the latest targeting of the Bushehr nuclear plant.
Such attacks “expose the entire region to a serious risk of radioactive contamination with serious human and environmental consequences,” Araghchi wrote in the letter, the text of which he shared on Telegram.
“The repeated attacks by the aggressors in the vicinity of the active Bushehr nuclear power plant are of great concern,” he said. “The proximity of these attacks to an active nuclear facility creates an intolerable situation that poses a serious risk of radiological release.”
Iran war news LIVE updates: White House says Trump is ‘working nonstop’
As the clock ticks closer to the US President’s Monday deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the White House says Donald Trump is firmly at work.
“There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump,” Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, posted on X. “On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him.”
Trump often travels to his Palm Beach, Florida, club on the weekends, but he’s staying in Washington for the Easter weekend. Since he delivered his prime-time address on Iran on Wednesday night, the president has held a series of closed-press meetings at the White House.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Houthis claim Israeli airport, military sites targeted in missile attack
Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed carrying out an attack targeting Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, as well as “vital” military sites in southern Israel.
In a statement on the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah media, the Yemeni group said the attack used a cluster missile and numerous drones.
Israel’s military had earlier said it had detected a missile launched from Yemen towards its territory and that its defence systems had been activated. Israeli media later reported the missile fell in an open area, without causing casualties or damage.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Police forcibly dispersed an anti-war protest in Tel Aviv amid wartime restrictions
Several hundred people attended the demonstration at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, calling for an end to the war, in between sirens warning of incoming missiles from Iran and from Yemen.
Israeli wartime restrictions currently limit gatherings in public areas to 150 people. But in response to an appeal, Supreme Court justices on Saturday evening issued an interim ruling allowing at least 600 people to gather at Habima Square and 150 at each of several other locations across the country.
At around 8 p.m., police declared the demonstration unlawful, claiming there were “hundreds more than the court ordered” at the protest. Police officers forcibly removed protesters from the square and arrested at least 17.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Argentina says Iran’s top diplomat has been expelled from the country
Argentina’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said Saturday it had expelled Iran’s top diplomat as tensions increase between Iran’s theocratic regime and Argentina’s libertarian government, which is closely aligned with the Trump administration.
In a message on X, Argentina’s Foreign Affairs Minister Pablo Quirno said Iran’s Charge D’Affaires, Mohsen Soltani Tehrani, had left the country “in compliance” with a resolution issued Thursday that gave the Iranian diplomat 48 hours to leave the South American country.
Tensions between both nations intensified earlier this week after Argentina declared Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organisation. The measure will enable the Argentine government to impose financial sanctions on those conducting business with that branch of Iran’s armed forces and to seize any assets it may own in Argentina.
Iran’s Foreign Affairs Ministry replied to the terrorism designation with a statement which said Argentina’s actions amounted to an “unforgivable offence” influenced by the United States
Iran war news LIVE updates: Explosion hits pro-Israel centre in the Netherlands
A blast hit a pro-Israeli centre in the Netherlands, causing minimal damage and no injuries, police said Saturday, as the targeted group pointed to a spate of similar incidents across Europe.
A police spokeswoman told AFP no one was inside the site run by Christians for Israel, a non-profit in the central town of Nijkerk, when the explosion went off outside its gate late on Friday.
"Investigations revealed that a person dressed in black placed the explosive device," the police added in a statement, appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Christians for Israel said it was "shocked" by what it described as part of "a worrying pattern" of incidents targeting Jewish and pro-Israeli sites in the Netherlands and neighbouring Belgium.
"The damage was limited, but the impact is significant," the group said in a social media post.
"The fact that this took place on the eve of Easter, the most important celebration for Christians, makes it all the more poignant."
A little-known Islamist group with possible links to Iran that claimed responsibility for similar night-time attacks in Belgium, Britain and the Netherlands, posted an online video about the explosion, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist activities.
Unlike previous clips, the footage by Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI) group, meaning the Islamic Movement of the People of the Right Hand, did not show the attack itself but featured online photos of the building and a threat against Israeli supporters, SITE said.
Police cautioned it was too early to determine a motive for the incident. An investigation was ongoing, and no arrests have been made so far, they added.
Iran war news LIVE updates: 2 girls killed in Israeli attack on Lebanese town
The strike in the southern town of Habbush on Saturday killed at least two girls and wounded 22 people, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.
A separate Israeli strike on al-Hawsh near Tyre city wounded 18 others, including a child, three women and three paramedics, added the ministry.
Israel has carried out daily strikes across Lebanon and launched a ground invasion in the south since March 2, displacing more than 1 million people.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Israel army urges evacuation near Syria-Lebanon crossing ahead of strikes
The Israeli military said on Saturday it would strike an area near the crossing between Syria and Lebanon, urging residents to evacuate immediately.
"Due to Hezbollah's use of the Masnaa Crossing for military purposes and smuggling of combat equipment, the IDF intends to carry out strikes on the crossing in the near future," the military's Arabic-Language spokesman, Colonel Avichay Adraee, wrote on X.
"For your safety, we urge everyone near the crossing and anyone in the area marked in red on the map to evacuate immediately," he added, sharing the marked map on X.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Israelis take to the streets against Netanyahu
Hundreds of Israelis carrying anti-war banners reading: “Don’t bomb – talk! End the endless war!” and chanting slogans against Netanyahu have rallied in Tel Aviv to protest against the war on Iran despite restrictions on mass gatherings.
“Police are trying to silence our voice,” a protester told AFP. “In Israel, there’s always a war, so if we’re not allowed to demonstrate, we will never be allowed to speak.” Read more here.
Iran war news LIVE updates: At least five killed in attack on Mahshahr Petrochemical Zone, Iran’s media says
Iranian media is reporting that at least five people have been killed in an attack on the Mahshahr Petrochemical Zone.
Earlier, Israeli PM Netanyahu claimed Israel carried out attacks on Iran’s petrochemical factories, which he describes as a major source of cash for Iran’s government.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Netanyahu says Israel targeted Iran's steel, petrochemicals hubs
In a video statement released on Saturday evening, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with the military campaign against Iran.
"I promised you that we would continue to strike the terror regime in Tehran, and that is exactly what we are doing," Netanyahu said.
"Today, we attacked their petrochemicals hub," he added, after announcing strikes on Iran's steel-producing facilities the day before.
"These two things are their cash machine for funding the war of terror against us and against the entire world. We will continue to strike them," he said.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Israel preparing for attacks on Iranian energy sites, awaits US green light, official says
Israel is preparing to attack Iranian energy facilities but is awaiting a green light from the United States, a senior Israeli defense official told Reuters on Saturday, adding that any such attacks would likely come within the next week.
The comments came after US President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum, sharpening focus on whether Washington would back further Israeli military action against Iran. (
Iran war news LIVE updates: Israel army says identified missile launched from Yemen
The Israeli military said Saturday it had detected a missile launched from Yemen towards Israeli territory, the fifth time it has detected such an attack since the start of the Middle East war.
"The IDF has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, aerial defence systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Israel’s war injury toll rises to 6,771
Israel’s Health Ministry has said that 6,771 people have been injured and taken to hospitals since the start of the war.
It added that 134 remained hospitalised, including two in critical condition.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Iran says Iraq shipping free to cross Strait of Hormuz
Iran war news LIVE updates: Iran will allow Iraqi shipping to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, despite its broader blockade of the key sea lane at the mouth of the Gulf, its military command said Saturday.
"We announce that our brotherly country of Iraq is exempt from any restrictions we have imposed on the Strait of Hormuz, and these restrictions only apply to enemy countries," spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari told state television.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Israeli military says soldier killed in Lebanon fighting
Iran war news LIVE updates: The Israeli military said a soldier had been killed on Saturday in fighting in southern Lebanon, where its forces are engaged in clashes with Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.
"Sergeant First Class Guy Ludar, aged 21, ... fell during combat in southern Lebanon," the military said.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Iraq says passenger traffic back at normal at Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran
Iran war news LIVE updates: Iraq on Saturday said that passenger traffic is back to normal at Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran, hours after it closed the border.
Earlier, Iraq closed the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran after airstrikes on the Iranian side killed an Iraqi citizen, security sources said on Saturday, shutting off a vital supply artery.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Trump revokes green cards of 4 Iranian nationals connected to Iranian govt
Iran war news LIVE updates: The Trump administration has revoked the green cards or US visas of at least four Iranian nationals connected to the current or former Iranian government, including two who have been detained by immigration authorities and are to be deported.
State Department said the niece and grand-niece of former Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike near the Baghdad airport in 2020, had been arrested late Friday by immigration agents after Rubio revoked their green cards.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Iran says Iraq exempted from Strait of Hormuz restrictions
Iran war news LIVE updates: Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command said Iraq would be exempt from any restrictions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reported on Saturday, signaling preferential treatment for Baghdad as Tehran tightens control over the strategic waterway.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Israel says several injured after Iran strikes near Tel Aviv
Iran war news LIVE updates: Israeli emergency services said its crew treated five people who were injured Saturday in Tel Aviv and surrounding areas after Iran fired several rounds of missiles toward Israel.
Since midnight, seven waves of Iranian missiles have been launched towards Israel, according to the Israeli military.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Several blasts over Jerusalem after Iran missiles detected
Iran war news LIVE updates: Several blasts were reportedly heard over Israel's Jerusalem on Saturday after Iran missiles were detected. Earlier, US-Israeli strikes hit Iran's nuclear plant killing one guard.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Who was late Iran general Soleimani, whose relatives have been arrested in US
Iran war news LIVE updates: Two family members of slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani have been arrested in the United States after their residency permits were rescinded, the US State Department said Saturday.
Soleimani, who led the IRGC's foreign operations arm, was killed in a US drone strike while he was in the Iraqi capital Baghdad in January 2020 -- the final year of President Donald Trump's first term in the White House.
Iran war news LIVE updates: US searches for airman as Iran keeps up Middle East attacks
Iran war news LIVE updates: The US continued search-and-rescue operations for a crew member from an F-15E fighter jet shot down by Iran on Friday, as Tehran kept up attacks on Gulf Arab states and Israel.
A second US combat plane reportedly crashed in the Persian Gulf the same day. The incidents mark a significant blow for Washington as the war enters its sixth week with energy prices rising and little sign that Iran will back down or reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz.
Iran war news LIVE updates: US arrests relatives of slain Iranian general Soleimani
Iran war news LIVE updates: Two family members of slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani have been arrested in the United States after their residency permits were rescinded, the US State Department said Saturday.
"Last night, the niece and grand niece of deceased Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Qassem Soleimani were arrested by federal agents following Secretary of State Marco Rubio's termination of their lawful permanent resident (LPR) status," a department statement said.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Which was the earlier deadline Trump gave Iran to open Hormuz?
Iran war news LIVE updates: Trump had initially threatened on March 21 to "obliterate" Iran's power plants, beginning with the country's biggest, "if Iran doesn't fully open, without threat, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS."
Two days later, however, he said "very good and productive conversations" were being held with Iranian authorities, and that he had postponed any strikes on power plants for five days. He later again pushed the deadline back, to expire at 8:00 pm Monday (local time).
Iran war news LIVE updates: ‘All hell will reign,' warns Trump, gives Iran 48hrs to open Hormuz
Iran war news LIVE updates: Time is running out and there are 48 hours before “all hell” will reign down on Iran, US President Donald Trump said in a post on X, reiterating a reminder of 10 days he gave the country to make a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Israel strikes Tyre in south Lebanon after evacuation warnings
Iran war news LIVE updates: Israel's military renewed its strikes on the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on Saturday after issuing evacuation warnings, following attacks on nearby buildings that damaged a hospital in the city.
Israel has carried out strikes across Lebanon and launched a ground invasion in the south after Hezbollah entered the war in the Middle East on the side of its backer Iran on March 2.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Trump threatens Iran to open Hormuz Strait in 48 Hours or face ‘hell’
Iran war news LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump on Saturday said Iran had 48 hours left to make a deal on opening the vital Strait of Hormuz or face "Hell."
"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to make a deal or open up the Hormuz Strait," Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to his ultimatum issued on March 26. "Time is running out -- 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them," the president said, adding: "Glory be to GOD!" his post read.
Iran war news LIVE updates: ‘Strongly condemn this evil deed,’ says Russia after US-Israeli strikes on Iran nuclear plant
Iran war news LIVE updates: Russia on Saturday condemned an "evil" US-Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear plant in Bushehr, which hosts Russian staff, and urged an immediate end to attacks on atomic facilities.
"We strongly condemn this evil deed, which resulted in loss of life," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. "Strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, including the Bushehr nuclear power plant, must cease immediately," she added.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Russia slams ‘evil’ US-Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear plant
Iran war news LIVE updates: Russia on Saturday slammed the ‘evil’ US-Israeli strike on Iran's Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant. Earlier, Russia’s state nuclear company Rosatom evacuated 198 staff from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, Russian news agencies reported on Saturday.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Traffic through Hormuz Strait reaches highest since beginning of war
Iran war news LIVE updates: Traffic through the vital Strait of Hormuz has been picking up in the past week, with the seven-day rolling average for transits on Friday reaching the highest since the war started, Bloomberg reported.
More vessels are crossing, including those with no clear links to Iran or China, as nations negotiate with Tehran to get their ships through. Transits over the past day were led by liquefied petroleum gas carriers, including one headed to India and others with Iranian affiliations.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Iraq shuts key Shalamcheh trade crossing with Iran after airstrikes
Iran war news LIVE updates: Iraq closed the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran after airstrikes on the Iranian side killed an Iraqi citizen, security sources said on Saturday, shutting off a vital supply artery.
The crossing serves as one of the main routes for imports to Iraq of vegetables and other food supplies from Iran, traders and border officials say. Any prolonged disruption can quickly affect supplies to local markets.