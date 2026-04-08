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    Oil plunges 14%, stocks jump up to 5.6% as US-Iran ceasefire reopens Hormuz

    Futures for US crude oil sank 14.3% to $96.83 a barrel and Brent crude oil, the international standard, dropped 13.3% to $94.74.

    Published on: Apr 08, 2026 8:57 AM IST
    PTI
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    Oil prices plunged below USD 100 a barrel and Asia markets and US stock futures jumped after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

    Oil prices surged after Israeli strikes hit Iranian facilities at a major Gulf gas field on March 18, 2026, prompting Tehran to call for retaliatory strikes on energy infrastructure. (AFP)
    Oil prices surged after Israeli strikes hit Iranian facilities at a major Gulf gas field on March 18, 2026, prompting Tehran to call for retaliatory strikes on energy infrastructure. (AFP)

    Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 4.8% and South Korea's Kospi gained 5.6%. Futures for the S&P 500 advanced 2.3% as of 9:30 pm EDT, while Dow futures rose 2%.

    Futures for US crude oil sank 14.3% to $96.83 a barrel and Brent crude oil, the international standard, dropped 13.3% to $94.74. Oil prices had spiked because the war snarled the production and transportation of crude in the Persian Gulf. Much of that oil exits the gulf through the Strait of Hormuz to reach customers around the world, but Iran had blocked it to enemies.

    Also Read | Inside the 10 Iran demands that US ‘accepted’ to get the 2-week ceasefire

    Late Tuesday, Trump said he was holding off on his threatened attacks on Iranian bridges, power plants and other civilian targets. Iran's foreign minister said passage through the strait would be allowed for the next two weeks under Iranian military management.

    The dramatic moves in prices are just the latest swings to hit financial markets since late February because of constantly shifting signals about when the conflict may end.

    Even with word of a ceasefire, neither Iran nor the United States said when it would begin, and attacks took place in Israel, Iran and across the Gulf region early Wednesday.

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    Home/World News/Oil Plunges 14%, Stocks Jump Up To 5.6% As US-Iran Ceasefire Reopens Hormuz
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