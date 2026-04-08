Kharg attack, human chains, call to Netanyahu: The 24 eventful hours before US-Iran ceasefire

The world watched nervously as the United States and Iran neared a catastrophic war. US President Donald Trump warned that a “whole civilisation will die tonight” if Iran did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Twelve hours before his two-day deadline could expire, US missiles struck Iran’s Kharg Island, a major oil export hub. Hostilities, then, hit a pause. Israel continues to bomb Iran after ceasefire with the US. (Reuters)

Trump on Tuesday announced a two-week ceasefire on Truth Social, following a plan from Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir. The agreement calls for a halt to military strikes, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and diplomatic talks in Islamabad to work towards a permanent peace deal. Trump also mentioned receiving a 10-point proposal from Iran, which he called a “workable basis” for talks.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed the deal on X. He said Iran would stop defensive operations if the US doesn’t attack, and allow safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz during the two-week window.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said, “Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force.”

Shortly after Trump announced the ceasefire, missile attacks were reported across the Gulf. The US has paused strikes, but Israel continues, an Israeli military spokesperson told CNN.

An account of the 24-hours before the US-Iran ceasefire: Air attacks before the ceasefire On Monday, a series of US and Israeli missiles hit Iran’s South Pars gas field, the world’s largest natural gas site. This field is a critical energy source shared by Iran and Qatar. In response, Iran targeted US military headquarters in Jordan and Gulf energy hubs.

Israel also reported hitting three major Iranian airports, dozens of military factories, and missile launch sites. In central Tehran, an Israeli strike intended for a senior military commander caused "collateral damage" that destroyed the Rafi-Nia Synagogue.

Attacks on civilian, transport infrastructure By Tuesday morning, the Israeli military confirmed it destroyed sections of eight Iranian bridges and several railway lines. These strikes occurred in cities including Tehran, Karaj, and Tabriz. Iran reported civilian deaths, including two people killed at a railway bridge in Kashan.

Kharg island hit Trump, on Sunday, set a 48-hour deadline of 8:00 pm ET for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face total destruction of its power plants and bridges.

Twelve hours before the deadline, the US bombed Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub.

Iran’s response Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that its “self-restraint is over” and threatened to use cyber warfare to deprive the US of regional oil for years. Tehran also threatened that its Houthi allies could block the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, another vital global shipping lane.

Trump’s ‘civilisation will die’ threat Trump posted a message on Truth Social saying, "A whole civilisation will die tonight”.

Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticised Trump for his “instability” and suggested invoking the 25th Amendment. Pope Leo XIV condemned Trump’s threats as “unacceptable” and called for peace.

Human chains Iran called on young people to form human chains at potential US and Israeli targets. Trump later said this was “totally illegal.”

The Pakistani mediation and ceasefire Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mediated the two-week ceasefire. It involved reopening the Strait of Hormuz and halting military strikes. Vice President JD Vance was the US interlocutor. Iran’s officials acknowledged the proposal but warned against reopening the Strait for a temporary truce.