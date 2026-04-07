‘Tomorrow Inshallah’: Iran after Trump's 'civilization will die' threat
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that “a whole civilization will die tonight” unless Tehran opens the Strait of Hormuz.
With less than 12 hours remaining before Donald Trump’s “deadline” for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Iran hardened its stance after US President Donald Trump upped his rhetoric to historic levels.
Trump warned that “a whole civilisation will die tonight” unless Tehran opened the key oil transit route. He described the impending hours as “one of the most important moments” in modern history and predicted irreversible destruction if Iran fails to yield.
He left open the hope that “something revolutionarily wonderful can happen” before 8 pm ET (5:30 am IST, Wednesday).
Iran responds to Donald Trump
Tehran, far from yielding, issued its rebuttal. The Iranian embassy in South Africa wrote on X, “You and your allies will suffer an unforgettable hit from the ancient civilization of Iran.”
The embassy also shared the image of a grieving mother of a child killed in Minab during US-Israeli strikes in February. This followed the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and targeted missile strikes on a primary school. Approximately 170 school girls were killed in attacks.
“Remember this grief, this anger, this face. We will not let you go,” the embassy posted to X.
The Iranian embassy in Zimbabwe mocked Trump’s threats, “These words are too big for your mouth. Stop embarrassing your people.”
“Tomorrow Inshallah (God willing),” they added cryptically.
Efforts by US and regional mediators to secure a 45-day ceasefire have made little progress. Iran seeks a permanent resolution, not a short-term pause in hostilities.
US Vice President JD Vance claimed that Washington fulfilled its war objectives in Iran and that “the ball is now in Tehran’s court” — after Trump's big threat.
Kharg island hit
Tensions on the ground escalated on Tuesday after US missiles hit Kharg Island, a critical oil export hub near the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian news agency Mehr confirmed multiple strikes.
Kharg Island is a major location in Iran’s energy sector, with nearly 90% of the country’s oil exports passing through it.
The strikes came roughly 12 hours before the expiry of Trump’s 48‑hour ultimatum and followed his warning that any failure to comply would trigger a “simultaneous, massive bombing campaign” against Iran’s electric plants and bridges.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responded to the attacks: "Self-restraint is over. Our response will now be carried out without any consideration, depriving the US and its allies of oil and gas for years.”
“If the US Army crosses red lines, our response will exceed the region’s boundaries,” they added.
Iranian media also reported Tuesday that Tehran has suspended all diplomatic and indirect channels of communication with the US.
“Iran has closed all diplomatic and indirect channels of communication with the United States. Any and all message exchanges have also been suspended,” the Tehran Times said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnita Goswami
Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time.Read More