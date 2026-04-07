‘Tomorrow Inshallah’: Iran after Trump's 'civilization will die' threat

With less than 12 hours remaining before Donald Trump’s “deadline” for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Iran hardened its stance after US President Donald Trump upped his rhetoric to historic levels. Trump's big threat (@IraninSA/X) Trump warned that “a whole civilisation will die tonight” unless Tehran opened the key oil transit route. He described the impending hours as “one of the most important moments” in modern history and predicted irreversible destruction if Iran fails to yield. He left open the hope that “something revolutionarily wonderful can happen” before 8 pm ET (5:30 am IST, Wednesday). Iran responds to Donald Trump Tehran, far from yielding, issued its rebuttal. The Iranian embassy in South Africa wrote on X, “You and your allies will suffer an unforgettable hit from the ancient civilization of Iran.”

The embassy also shared the image of a grieving mother of a child killed in Minab during US-Israeli strikes in February. This followed the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and targeted missile strikes on a primary school. Approximately 170 school girls were killed in attacks. “Remember this grief, this anger, this face. We will not let you go,” the embassy posted to X. The Iranian embassy in Zimbabwe mocked Trump’s threats, “These words are too big for your mouth. Stop embarrassing your people.”

“Tomorrow Inshallah (God willing),” they added cryptically.

Efforts by US and regional mediators to secure a 45-day ceasefire have made little progress. Iran seeks a permanent resolution, not a short-term pause in hostilities. US Vice President JD Vance claimed that Washington fulfilled its war objectives in Iran and that “the ball is now in Tehran’s court” — after Trump's big threat. Kharg island hit Tensions on the ground escalated on Tuesday after US missiles hit Kharg Island, a critical oil export hub near the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian news agency Mehr confirmed multiple strikes. Kharg Island is a major location in Iran’s energy sector, with nearly 90% of the country’s oil exports passing through it. The strikes came roughly 12 hours before the expiry of Trump’s 48‑hour ultimatum and followed his warning that any failure to comply would trigger a “simultaneous, massive bombing campaign” against Iran’s electric plants and bridges. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responded to the attacks: "Self-restraint is over. Our response will now be carried out without any consideration, depriving the US and its allies of oil and gas for years.”