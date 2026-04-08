Strait of Hormuz open today? What Iran said in its 10-point plan after Trump's ceasefire announcement

President Donald Trump and Iranian leaders on Tuesday announced that a two-week ceasefire has been reached between the US and Iran. However, one key question remains: whether the Strait of Hormuz is reopening following the latest ceasefire push. The answer is yes, but with some conditions. Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance (REUTERS)

FOLLOW: Iran-US war LIVE: Donald Trump announces a two-week ceasefire; Iran claims ‘victory’

Trump, Iran announce ceasefire The US president said in a social media post that a deal has been reached, and the two parties will discuss a concrete ceasefire over the next two weeks. Tehran's Supreme National Security Council said it has accepted the deal.

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Read More: Iran violating ceasefire? Missile alerts in Israel, Dubai, Saudi, Kuwait after Trump's announcement

Iran outlines conditions for reopening Strait Iran signaled willingness to allow oil and gas transit, but tied it directly to a halt in military operations. In a formal statement, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said: "If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations."

"For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations."

The proposal is part of a broader framework that Tehran says forms the basis of negotiations with Washington.

Iran acknowledges Pakistan's role Iran’s leadership acknowledged Pakistan's mediation efforts, stating: “On behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I express gratitude and appreciation for my dear brothers HE Prime Minister of Pakistan Sharif and HE Field Marshal Munir for their tireless efforts to end the war in the region.”

Read More: What did Donald Trump's two-week Iran ceasefire announcement say? Full text

While Washington framed the ceasefire as a strategic success, Tehran portrayed it differently. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council claimed the US had effectively accepted its conditions, including elements of a 10-point proposal.

Meanwhile, the White House pushed back on that characterization. "The truth is that President Trump and our powerful military got Iran to agree to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and negotiations will continue," press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Ceasefire conditions remain uncertain Despite the agreement in principle, the situation on the ground remains fluid. Israeli officials reportedly tied their participation in the ceasefire to the reopening of the strait, while missile activity and air defense alerts continued in parts of the region even after the announcement.

The agreement also includes a pause in Israeli operations, though timelines for full implementation remain unclear.