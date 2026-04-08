Strait of Hormuz open today? What Iran said in its 10-point plan after Trump's ceasefire announcement
President Donald Trump and Iranian leaders on Tuesday announced that a two-week ceasefire has been reached between the US and Iran
President Donald Trump and Iranian leaders on Tuesday announced that a two-week ceasefire has been reached between the US and Iran. However, one key question remains: whether the Strait of Hormuz is reopening following the latest ceasefire push. The answer is yes, but with some conditions.
FOLLOW: Iran-US war LIVE: Donald Trump announces a two-week ceasefire; Iran claims ‘victory’
Trump, Iran announce ceasefire
The US president said in a social media post that a deal has been reached, and the two parties will discuss a concrete ceasefire over the next two weeks. Tehran's Supreme National Security Council said it has accepted the deal.
“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!,” Trump posted on Truth Social.
Read More: Iran violating ceasefire? Missile alerts in Israel, Dubai, Saudi, Kuwait after Trump's announcement
Iran outlines conditions for reopening Strait
Iran signaled willingness to allow oil and gas transit, but tied it directly to a halt in military operations. In a formal statement, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said: "If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations."
"For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations."
The proposal is part of a broader framework that Tehran says forms the basis of negotiations with Washington.
Iran acknowledges Pakistan's role
Iran’s leadership acknowledged Pakistan's mediation efforts, stating: “On behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I express gratitude and appreciation for my dear brothers HE Prime Minister of Pakistan Sharif and HE Field Marshal Munir for their tireless efforts to end the war in the region.”
Read More: What did Donald Trump's two-week Iran ceasefire announcement say? Full text
While Washington framed the ceasefire as a strategic success, Tehran portrayed it differently. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council claimed the US had effectively accepted its conditions, including elements of a 10-point proposal.
Meanwhile, the White House pushed back on that characterization. "The truth is that President Trump and our powerful military got Iran to agree to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and negotiations will continue," press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.
Ceasefire conditions remain uncertain
Despite the agreement in principle, the situation on the ground remains fluid. Israeli officials reportedly tied their participation in the ceasefire to the reopening of the strait, while missile activity and air defense alerts continued in parts of the region even after the announcement.
The agreement also includes a pause in Israeli operations, though timelines for full implementation remain unclear.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More