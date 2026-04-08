Iran violating ceasefire? Missile alerts in Israel, Dubai, Saudi, Kuwait after Trump's announcement

Only moments after President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the US and Iran on Tuesday, Tehran launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel, Dubai, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Air-raid sirens went off in several parts of Israel, The Times of Israel reported, citing the IDF. No immediate injuries were reported. An Israeli air-defence system intercepts an Iranian missile flying towards Israel (REUTERS)

FOLLOW: Iran-US war LIVE: Donald Trump announces a two-week ceasefire; Iran claims ‘victory’

Trump announces ceasefire This comes as Trump said that the US and Iran have agreed to a two-week pause. The deal includes Israel too. Tehran's Supreme National Security Council said it has accepted the deal and that it would negotiate with Washington in Islamabad beginning Friday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be allowed for the next two weeks under Iranian military management.

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Read More: What did Donald Trump's two-week Iran ceasefire announcement say? Full text

“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East."

“We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution,” he added.