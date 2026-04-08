Iran violating ceasefire? Missile alerts in Israel, Dubai, Saudi, Kuwait after Trump's announcement
Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel, Dubai, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait moments after ceasefire was announced
Only moments after President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the US and Iran on Tuesday, Tehran launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel, Dubai, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Air-raid sirens went off in several parts of Israel, The Times of Israel reported, citing the IDF. No immediate injuries were reported.
FOLLOW: Iran-US war LIVE: Donald Trump announces a two-week ceasefire; Iran claims ‘victory’
Trump announces ceasefire
This comes as Trump said that the US and Iran have agreed to a two-week pause. The deal includes Israel too. Tehran's Supreme National Security Council said it has accepted the deal and that it would negotiate with Washington in Islamabad beginning Friday.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be allowed for the next two weeks under Iranian military management.
“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!,” Trump posted on Truth Social.
Read More: What did Donald Trump's two-week Iran ceasefire announcement say? Full text
“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East."
“We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution,” he added.
Sirens go off in Israel
Soon after sirens were reported across Israel, The Times of Israel reported that the IDF has intercerpted missiles heading towards the southern part of the country.
As per Ynet, sirens were heard in Haifa, Kiryat Ata, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Yam, Kiryat Motzkin, Nesher, Daliyat al-Karmel, Shfar'am, Tirat Carmel, Atlit, Isfiya, Yokneam Illit and Sakhnin.
Read More: Iran claims ‘victory’ over US and Israel after Trump's ceasefire announcement: Full text here
Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain issue alerts
Meanwhile, several other Gulf countries also issued missile alerts. “UAE Air Defences system are actively engaging with missiles and UAV threats. MOD asserts that the sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAV's,” Dubai Police wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain issued similar warnings.
Did Iran violate ceasefire?
Several social media users, meanwhile, questioned whether this is a violation of the Iran-US ceasefire. “Iran just launched another ballistic missile towards Israel thats 3 within an hour of the ceasefire being announced,” one commentator wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“Israel reports a missile barrage coming in despite a ceasefire being announced with Iran. That said, this does happen. Ceasefires are never perfect. But obviously any missiles coming in are bad. Pray this is an isolated incident,” another one tweeted.
Neither US nor Iranian officials have commented on Iran's latest missile attacks yet.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More