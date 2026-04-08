Iran claims ‘victory’ over US and Israel after Trump's ceasefire announcement: Full text here

Since President Trump agreed to a two‑week ceasefire with Iran, Tehran is now calling the outcome a major victory after the United States accepted, in principle, to its 10-point plan, according to a statement from the Supreme National Security Council of Iran. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a visit to the shrine of the leader of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (via REUTERS)

The plan includes key points such as allowing “regulated passage through the Strait of Hormuz under the coordination of the Armed Forces of Iran,” which the council says will give the country a “unique economic and geopolitical standing.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Aragachi highlighted that during the ceasefire, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz “will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations.” He also expressed gratitude to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir for urging President Trump to implement the ceasefire.

The council described the outcome as a “crushing defeat” for the United States in what it called an “unfair, unlawful, and criminal war against the Iranian nation.” As part of the agreement, Iran says the US has agreed to lift all primary and secondary sanctions, recognize Iran’s nuclear enrichment and acknowledge its continued control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read: US-Iran ceasefire terms: What Trump, Tehran agreed to as 2-week pause announced

What Iran said - Full text The Supreme National Security Council released a detailed statement on the conditions of the ceasefire and upcoming negotiations:

“These negotiations will begin in Islamabad with complete distrust of the American side, and Iran will allocate two weeks for these negotiations. This time can be extended by agreement of the parties. It is necessary to maintain complete national unity during this period and to continue the celebrations of victory with strength.

The current negotiations are national negotiations and a continuation of the field, and it is necessary for all people, elites, and political groups to trust and support this process, which is under the supervision of the revolutionary leaders and the highest levels of the system, and to strictly avoid any divisive statements.

If the surrender of the enemy in the field becomes a decisive political achievement in the negotiations, we will celebrate this great historical victory together, otherwise we will fight side by side in the field until all the demands of the Iranian nation are achieved.

Our hands are on the trigger, and as soon as the slightest mistake by the enemy is made, it will be responded to with full force.”

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Possible in-person talks between US and Iran The Trump administration is preparing for potential in-person negotiations between US and Iranian officials in the coming days as both sides work toward a long-term deal to end the conflict, US officials told CNN.

“There are discussions about in person talks, but nothing is final until announced by the President or the White House,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told CNN.

The meeting is likely in Islamabad with Pakistani mediators, following the two-week US-Iran ceasefire. Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and Vice President JD Vance are expected to attend, with Vance possibly adjusting his Hungary trip for the talks.