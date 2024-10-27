‘India’s crumbling infrastructure': Rahul Gandhi on Bandra station stampede

Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday termed the Bandra railway station stampede as an example of “India's crumbling infrastructure”.



"Inaugurations and publicity hold value only when backed by a foundation that genuinely serves the public. When lives are lost, and bridges, platforms, or statues collapse after ribbon-cutting ceremonies due to poor maintenance and neglect of public property, it raises serious concerns," the Congress leader said in an X post.

Injured passengers after a stampede at Bandra railway station, in Mumbai, Sunday,(PTI)

"The Balasore train accident in June last year claimed 300 lives, yet instead of compensating the victims, the BJP government has embroiled them in lengthy legal battles. Just think--when even the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed within just nine months, it clearly indicates that the intent was merely publicity, with no respect for Shivaji Maharaj or concern for public safety," Gandhi added.



"Today, the nation needs world-class infrastructure that also addresses the local needs of the poor--facilitating business, easing travel, and ensuring safety," he added.

Gandhi said that India is capable and competent, requiring only an "effective and transparent system" dedicated to public service and building a strong future for the country.

Bandra railway station stampede

Ten people were injured in a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station on Sunday after hundreds of passengers tried to board the unreserved Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express.

The Western Railway, however, stated two persons were injured in the incident. The figures cannot be reconciled immediately.

The condition of one of the injured persons is critical, a civic official said.

The incident occurred at platform number 1 around 2:45 AM when unreserved Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express was "slowly moving" from the BDTS (Bandra Terminus) yard towards the platform before its scheduled departure at 5.10 am.

The platform was teeming with people eager to board the train that would take them to their native places in Uttar Pradesh for upcoming festivals.



(With agency inputs)