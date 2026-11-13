India's exports jump 29.9% to $89.99 billion in October, trade deficit narrows

India's exports increased 29.9 per cent to USD 89.99 billion in October while the trade deficit narrowed to USD 20.09 billion, government data released on Friday showed.

The country's imports rose to USD 110.07 billion in October, from 94.42 billion in the same month last year. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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The country's exports -- including merchandise and services -- stood at USD 69.27 billion in the same month last year. India's trade deficit in October 2025 stood at USD 25.15 billion.

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The country's imports rose to USD 110.07 billion in October, from 94.42 billion in the same month last year.