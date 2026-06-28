India's first green hydrogen train on track: It generates electricity & emits water vapour

India's first hydrogen-powered train ran a fresh set of trials between New Delhi and Jind on Friday, with engineers tracking emergency braking distance and oscillation as the project moves closer to commercial service. A trial run of the hydrogen powered train was carried out earlier in the week (Courtesy: Ministry of railways )

The train touched a top speed of 120kmph on the Jind-Sonipat section during testing, though its operational speed will be set at 75kmph. An earlier round of trials had already been completed between Sonipat and Jind.

The Railway Board had cleared the introduction of the ten-coach trainset in a May 22 letter. The railways ministry's announcement of the approval followed five days later, on May 27, but it is yet to announce a date for starting passenger services.

Here's what is known about the project so far and how the technology works:

The project The trainset is a retrofitted diesel electric multiple unit (DEMU) — a type of rake already common on short and medium-distance routes in India — which has been converted to run on hydrogen fuel cells instead of diesel.

The retrofit was contracted to Medha Servo Drives, the Hyderabad-based railway electronics manufacturer, which partnered with Canada's Ballard Power Systems for the fuel cell technology.

The train will have two driving power cars (DPCs) of 1,200 kW each, and the remaining eight carriages will be passenger cars. On this basis, the Railways says it will be the longest and most powerful (2,400 kW) hydrogen trainset in the world on a broad-gauge line.

The railways intends to electrify most of its network, so hydrogen trains are largely being planned for lines that are difficult to electrify or involve heritage routes. For now, only 35 such train routes are being envisaged under the 'Hydrogen for Heritage' programme.

Refuelling will be handled by a plant set up at Jind, where a 1 MW polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyser produces roughly 420-430 kg of hydrogen a day, according to GreenH Electrolysis, the joint venture between Spain's H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies and the GR Promoter Group that built the facility under a 2023 contract with Medha.

The site has 3,000kg of storage capacity and two dispensers for faster refuelling.

On one cycle of fuell, the train can run about 250km.

For now, the cost is estimated at ₹80 crore for each train and ₹70 crore for route infrastructure, besides the other developments. In a written Lok Sabha reply in December 2025, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a fair cost comparison with conventional traction systems was not yet possible, since the project and its infrastructure were still being developed on a pilot basis.