India’s next great electrification

The electrification of Indian Railways may prove to be one of the most far-sighted strategic decisions taken by the Indian State so far. Railways (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

At the time, it appeared to be an expensive infrastructure programme undertaken by a capital-scarce nation with more immediate priorities. India faced food shortages, foreign exchange constraints and pressing development challenges. Diesel traction offered a cheaper and seemingly more practical path. Electrification required vast investments in transmission infrastructure, substations, overhead equipment and grid capacity across one of the world’s largest railway networks.

In retrospect, however, railway electrification was not merely a transport decision. It was an early exercise in energy security.

India’s planners understood that a country of continental scale could not indefinitely tie its principal transport system to imported petroleum. Diesel locomotives may have appeared economical in the short run, but electrification offered something far more valuable: strategic flexibility. A diesel locomotive can only run on diesel. An electric locomotive can run on whatever powers the grid.

That distinction has become increasingly significant over time.

As India’s energy mix evolved from coal and hydroelectric generation to include nuclear, solar and wind power, the railway system automatically became less exposed to oil markets without requiring a fundamental redesign of the network itself. Few infrastructure investments have delivered such enduring optionality.

The benefits become apparent when one considers the alternative.

India today imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements. Had Indian Railways remained predominantly diesel-powered, every major oil shock of the past half century from the Arab oil embargo and the Iranian Revolution to the Gulf Wars and more recent disruptions in global energy markets, would have imposed substantially larger costs on the Indian economy. Freight costs, passenger subsidies, inflation and foreign exchange requirements would all have been materially higher.

Railway electrification quietly insulated India from a significant source of strategic vulnerability.

Yet embedded within this success story lies an important paradox.

India electrified its railways while simultaneously allowing its freight economy to become increasingly dependent on diesel road transport.

In 1951, railways carried roughly 85% of India’s freight traffic. Today, rail’s share has fallen to around 18%, while road transport accounts for approximately 70% of freight movement. India successfully reduced petroleum dependence in one part of its transport system while steadily increasing it in another.

This shift may be one of the least appreciated strategic developments in modern India.

The consequences extend far beyond energy security.

India’s logistics costs are estimated in excess of 10% of GDP, significantly higher than those of many advanced economies. This acts as a hidden tax on the entire economy. Every inefficient freight movement raises the embedded cost of manufacturing, agriculture, infrastructure and exports. Every litre of imported diesel burned by a truck ultimately finds its way into the price paid by consumers and businesses.

The freight challenge should, therefore, be viewed not merely as an environmental issue but as a competitiveness issue.

India consumed roughly 94 million tonnes of diesel last year. Heavy trucking and freight transport account for approximately one-third of that demand. The country’s logistics system therefore remains heavily exposed to fluctuations in global oil markets, currency movements and geopolitical disruptions.

This vulnerability is particularly striking because it sits at the heart of India’s growth ambitions.

India aspires to become a major manufacturing power and a leading participant in global supply chains. Achieving that objective will require not only competitive labour and capital costs but also an efficient logistics system. Countries do not become export powerhouses simply by producing goods cheaply. They must also move those goods efficiently.

The debate surrounding electric vehicles in India often misses this broader strategic context.

Public discussion tends to focus on passenger cars, consumer incentives and urban charging infrastructure. These issues are important, but they are not where the largest economic gains lie. Passenger mobility attracts attention because it is visible. Freight mobility matters because it underpins the entire economy.

A small proportion of vehicles accounts for a disproportionate share of fuel consumption and transport emissions. Medium and heavy trucks constitute only a tiny fraction of India’s vehicle fleet but play a central role in moving the country’s commerce. From an energy-security perspective, the strategic value of electrifying freight is therefore considerably greater than that of electrifying private vehicles.

More importantly, freight electrification should not be understood as a simple vehicle-substitution exercise.

The real opportunity lies in redesigning the architecture of freight movement.

India already possesses one of the world’s largest electrified transport assets in its railway network. The logical next step is not necessarily to replace every diesel truck with a battery-powered equivalent. It is to build a more integrated freight system that combines the strengths of different modes of transport.

Long-haul freight can increasingly move over electrified rail corridors. Electric trucks can handle regional distribution and last-mile delivery. Logistics hubs, warehousing infrastructure, charging facilities and digital freight-management systems can be developed around these corridors. Such an approach would improve efficiency while simultaneously reducing dependence on imported petroleum.

Viewed through this lens, freight electrification is best understood as the modern successor to railway electrification: a long-term bet on energy security, economic resilience and strategic autonomy.

There are, of course, significant challenges. India’s freight sector is fragmented and highly informal. Small operators dominate the market. Financing constraints remain substantial. Repair and maintenance ecosystems are built around internal combustion technologies. Any transition that ignores the interests of truck operators, mechanics and logistics workers will encounter significant resistance.

These challenges are real. They deserve serious attention.

But they do not alter the strategic logic.

The engineers and policymakers who championed railway electrification decades ago could not have predicted the future shape of global oil markets, renewable energy technologies or battery chemistry. What they understood was something simpler and more enduring: critical national systems should not be built around strategic dependencies that can be avoided.

Railway electrification reflected that insight.

The question before India today is whether it can apply the same principle to freight transport.

If railway electrification was one of the defining infrastructure decisions of the 20th century, the electrification and redesign of India’s freight system may yet become one of the defining strategic decisions of the 21st.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Athar Shahab, managing director, Zuari Industries Limited.