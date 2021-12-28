India’s Omicron cases jump to over 650, Maharashtra and Delhi have most of them

India’s Omicron cases have risen to 653, with Maharashtra and Delhi reporting 167 and 165 respectively, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday.

After Maharashtra and Delhi, Kerala has 57 cases of the highly infectious variant, Telangana 55, Gujarat 49, Rajasthan 46, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31, the health ministry’s release also showed.

There were 6,358 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 293 related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to over 34.8 million and death toll to 480,290, the health ministry’s updated data also showed.

India's active caseload currently stands at 75,456 and active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently, at 0.22% and the lowest since March last year, the ministry added in the release.

The ministry release showed as many as 6,450 Covid-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and the country’s recoveries tally rose to 34,243,945. It added the recovery rate is at 98.40 per cent—the highest since March 2020.

The daily positivity rate at 0.61 per cent has been less than 2 per cent for the last 85 days and the weekly positivity rate is 0.64 per cent—less than 1 per cent for the last 44 days.