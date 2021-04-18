India’s weekly Covid-19 positivity rate leaps from 3.05% to 13.54%

India’s weekly Covid-19 positivity rate has increased from 3.05 per cent to 13.54 per cent in the span of a month, while the daily positivity rate more than doubled from 8 per cent to 16.69 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Sunday. The weekly average national positivity rate on April 11 was 9.9 per cent.

“The national weekly positivity rate has increased from 3.05% to 13.54% in the last one month,” said the ministry on Twitter, taking into consideration cases recorded in the last one month.

Positivity rate is referred to the actual number of individuals who test positive for Covid-19 against the total number of tests conducted.

Out of all states and Union territories (UT) which witnessed a spike in weekly positivity rates, Chhattisgarh leads the count. Between March 11 and 17 the state had a positivity rate of 2.38 per cent, while between April 11 and 17 it spiraled to 30.38 per cent. Goa was next with an increased weekly rate of 24.24 per cent from 5.17 per cent in the same time period. At 24.17, per cent Maharashtra trailed right behind at third position.

Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog Member (Health), said at a press conference on April 13 that the coming four weeks are going to be very critical, the nation has to come together to fight off this pandemic.

"People's participation is vital to control the second wave. The next four weeks are going to be very critical. The entire country has to come together and make efforts to fight the pandemic." Paul told reporters.

Other states and UTs which witnessed a record spike in their weekly positivity rates are Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Ladakh, Haryana, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Puducherry, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

Of all the states and UTs which are witnessing a current surge in positivity rates, Dadra and Nagar Haveli is the only UT which has recorded no fatalities in the last 24 hours (till Sunday morning), while Maharashtra has recorded the most number of fatalities at 419.



