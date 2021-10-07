India-US ties consequential enough for bigger purpose: MEA Jaishankar

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday India and the United States had focussed on a relationship that not only expanded steadily but was now consequential enough to be imbued with a bigger purpose.

“As stakeholders let us reflect on how to take that forward,” Jaishankar said.

Addressing the India Ideas Summit organised by the US-India Business Council (USIBC), the minister said the views of India and the US in dealing with major global challenges like terrorism, pandemics and climate change ran along parallel paths.

“On many of the big challenges of the day -- terrorism, pandemics and climate change -- our thinking is along parallel paths. We not only work together on global issues but are dedicated to the well being of the global commons. That provides the basis for coordinated action," Jaishankar added.

“A fortnight ago, we saw the first in-person meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden. This was followed by the first in-person Quad summit. These meetings provided an opportunity to not only refresh our ties but give them an updated relevance,” the EAM said.

Jaishankar further said the benefits of India being a major defence partner of the US were becoming evident.

"When it comes to defence and security, the benefits of India being a major defence partner of the US are becoming evident. Our collective Quad commitment to maritime security is equally relevant," he said.

