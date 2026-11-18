IndiGo airlines said in an advisory on Wednesday that all its flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until November 30 due to the prevailing security situation in Saudi Arabia.

IndiGo flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until November 30. (PTI/File)

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“In view of the prevailing security situation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, all flights to and from Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Dammam have been cancelled until 30 November 2026 (inclusive),” IndiGo posted on X.

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The airline said customers are advised to check their flight status on its website before leaving for the airport.

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“Affected customers are being informed through the contact details provided at the time of booking. We remain committed to keeping our customers updated and extending the necessary assistance during this period.”

“We continue to closely monitor developments and assess the situation. The safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority.”

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{{^usCountry}} In October, IndiGo had issued an advisory announcing the cancellation of all flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 17, citing the evolving security situation in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport attacked in October {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In October, IndiGo had issued an advisory announcing the cancellation of all flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 17, citing the evolving security situation in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport attacked in October {{/usCountry}}

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An earlier attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on October 10 killed an Indian national and injured several others, prompting the Indian Embassy to issue safety advisories for the Indian community.

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The embassy had urged Indian nationals to remain alert, follow instructions issued by Saudi authorities and move to a safe place inside a building in the event of an aerial attack.

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It has also warned them against filming or sharing images and videos of interceptions or impact sites, citing possible legal consequences under Saudi law.

Saudi Arabia is home to approximately 2.74 million Indian nationals, who work across various sectors and form an important link between the two countries.

Houthi strikes disrupt Saudi’s global ambitions, forcing major events to be postponed

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A Houthi attack smashed a gaping hole into the towering Riyadh headquarters of state oil company Aramco last week. A string of deadly strikes on Riyadh's airport has kept it closed to the majority of flights since October.

That has led to the cancellation or postponement of prestige events such as the flagship FII investment conference. Soccer's AFC Asian Cup, a major part of Saudi Arabia's longstanding campaign to become a central venue for global sport, has been put off from January 2027 to the following December.

The Saudi authorities have since last month been issuing regular alerts ahead of attacks, and more detailed statements soon afterwards, a shift from a previous approach of releasing only comparatively limited information.

(with inputs from agencies)

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